The Frankfort City Commission will discuss two items in closed session at their work session on Monday: the Tanglewood reservoir litigation and the potential acquisition of real property related to the Downtown Master Plan.
At a special meeting of the Frankfort Plant Board on Nov. 19, the board voted to direct staff to prepare and forward a proposed settlement agreement and release in relation to litigation involving the 135-year-old reservoir that holds the city’s water supply.
FPB planned to replace the old reservoir with a new 7-million-gallon, $3.8 million water tank. Those plans were halted when the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission recommended denying the project in August 2018 since FPB’s plan was “not in agreement with the comprehensive plan.”
The Tanglewood Neighborhood Association also opposed FPB’s plan, saying it would harm property values in the area. Instead, the association suggested FPB replace the two existing tanks with ones of identical size to preserve the neighborhood’s aesthetics. The city commission publicly backed the alternative plan.
The property that will be discussed during the closed session is not named because “publicity would be likely to affect the value of the property.”
Other discussion items for Monday’s meeting include a presentation from the city and county schools, an introduction of Downtown Frankfort Inc. and Bourbon on the Banks new executive director Glenn Waldrop and discussion of mayor and commissioners salary.
The Frankfort City Commission meets Monday at 5 p.m. at City Hall.