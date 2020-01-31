The Frankfort City Commission will hold a special meeting Monday.

City Finance Director Jennifer Jenkins will lead a presentation and discussion on long-term planning.

This item was originally on the agenda for the Jan. 27 regular meeting.

Monday’s special meeting starts at 3 p.m. at City Hall, 315 W. Second St.

