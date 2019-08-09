The Frankfort City Commission will honor the memory of a beloved schoolteacher Monday during its monthly work session.
In memory of the longtime Franklin County High School social studies teacher, Mayor Bill May is scheduled to proclaim Monday as “Adam Hyatt Day.” Hyatt died in a violent Interstate 75 car wreck July 7 near the Kentucky-Tennessee line while stuck in traffic.
The proclamation will be part of the city’s work session, which includes several appointments and a lengthy closed session meeting.
According to the meeting agenda, the commission will go into closed session to discuss litigation with the Frankfort Plant Board over the Tanglewood reservoir project, as well as an undisclosed personnel matter and possible future acquisition of real estate.
Commissioners will also hear an update on East Main Street construction from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and a presentation about employee benefits for 2020. They are also scheduled to discuss the appointments of Marc Stone, Craig Potts and Allison Depenbrock to the Tourist and Convention Commission.
