The city commission will meet virtually Tuesday morning to discuss candidates and possibly appoint an interim Frankfort Police chief.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. and take place in executive session. According to the agenda, any action on the lone item to be considered will be taken in open session.

The city commission will take part in the meeting via GoToMeeting. However, the televisions in the commission chamber will broadcast the meeting. It will also be televised live on Frankfort Plant Board Cable 10 and Facebook.

City leaders will not be discussing the possible discipline or dismissal of Commissioner Kyle Thompson, who reportedly texted a derogatory comment about a female candidate for the police chief position while actively engaged in an interview with the candidate during a meeting on Dec. 16.

Last week, the city commission met in executive session at the conclusion of its Jan. 10 meeting and after returning to open session voted unanimously on two charges against Thompson:

• Sending a text message during a private interview with a candidate pertaining to that candidate to a private citizen who is not a member of the Board of Commissioners may constitute misconduct.

• The content of the text message containing derogatory remarks about the candidate may constitute misconduct.

“Based upon these findings, the Board of Commissioners have found that the referenced actions are sufficient to proceed with a removal hearing pursuant to KRS 83A.040(9) to seek your removal from the office of City Commissioner for misconduct,” City Solicitor Laura Ross wrote in a statement on Tuesday.

Per the statute, any elected officer, in case of misconduct, incapacity or willful neglect in the performance of duties to his office, may be removed from office by a unanimous vote of the legislative body members.

With the exception of Thompson, city leaders will decide whether to remove him from his post or take other action at the conclusion of the trial-type hearing. The charges will be the sole basis for the public hearing. As of Monday, a date and time for the hearing has not been set.

Ross stressed that the city is following and affording due process for all involved.

“While this situation is unprecedented for the City, the City is committed to addressing the allegations of misconduct as legally authorized and required, while also taking seriously the potential action against a representative elected by the people,” the solicitor added, stating that the city “holds its staff and elected officials to the highest standards of conduct and will do everything in its power to maintain those standards.

“At this time, there are no changes to the structure and composition of the Board of Commissioners. City business, including commission meetings, will continue to function normally.”

