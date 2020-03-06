The Frankfort City Commission will receive an update on homeless housing and Dolly Graham Park at its work session on Monday.

The planning and design process for a major overhaul of the South Frankfort park has been underway for a while.

In January, the city received $250,000 of Land and Water Conservation grant funds through the Department for Local Government.

Dolly Graham Park, located at 225 River St., opened in 1980.

According to Shawn Pickens, director of Frankfort’s Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Department, the last time Dolly Graham received new playground equipment was in 1999, but since then only minor improvements have taken place, such as new basketball goals and picnic tables.

The park hasn’t had a “major overhaul” in decades, Pickens said.

While the plans for Dolly Graham Park are not official, Pickens said the hopeful upgrades include brand-new playground equipment, a splash pad, new bathrooms, new picnic shelters and more.

The project will be completed in phases, he said, adding that replacing the playground equipment is an immediate need and safety concern.

The entire project is estimated to cost $500,000. At the city commission’s regular meeting on Feb. 24, the board approved a budget amendment to fund the entire project.

Other agenda items for Monday's work session include a presentation by the Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation and Working Bridges, a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving historic bridges across the country.

The city commission will also go into closed session to discuss the future acquisition of real property.

The Frankfort City Commission will meet at 5 p.m. on Monday at City Hall, 315 W. Second St.

Download PDF Work Session 3-9-20.pdf

