The Frankfort City Commission will have a second reading of its 2020-21 fiscal year budget Monday.
The city commission held a first reading of the budget ordinance during a special called meeting on Friday. On Monday, city commissioners are expected to adopt the budget.
Highlights include a half-a-percent raise for every city employee beginning July 1 and $500,000 in COVID-19 relief for small businesses. The proposed 2020-21 fiscal year budget is a near continuation of the current budget at $35 million overall. Last year, the city commission approved a $34 million budget.
Also on Monday, the city commission will receive an update from Tax Increment Financing expert Jim Parsons on a possible TIF for Parcels B and C, the former Capital Plaza land that a developer hopes to revitalize with mixed commercial and residential. The city and Franklin County hired Parsons to guide them through the process. A TIF to fund the public portion of the project, which includes a new parking garage and sidewalks, has been suggested.
Other items on the agenda for Monday include possible action on upgrades for Capitol View Park and a closed session on deliberations on future acquisition of real property related to downtown development, road realignment and blight elimination.
Monday’s city commission meeting begins at 5 p.m. and will be closed to the general public due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
Those wishing to submit a public comment on a specific agenda item may do so by emailing bhecker@frankfort.ky.gov by 4 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will be broadcast on Frankfort Plant Board Cable 10 and streamed on the Frankfort City Hall Facebook page at facebook.com/CityofFrankfortKY
