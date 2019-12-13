After meeting in closed session for a few minutes last week, the Frankfort City Commission will go into closed session again Monday during its regular meeting to discuss litigation with the Frankfort Plant Board regarding the Tanglewood reservoir project.
At a special meeting of the FPB on Nov. 19, the utility's board voted to direct staff to prepare and forward a proposed settlement agreement and release in relation to litigation involving the 134-year-old reservoir that holds the city’s water supply.
More than a year ago, FPB planned to replace the old reservoir with a new 7-million-gallon, $3.8 million water tank.
Those plans were halted when the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission recommended denying the project in August 2018 since FPB’s plan was “not in agreement with the comprehensive plan.”
The Tanglewood Neighborhood Association also opposed FPB’s plan, saying it would harm property values in the area. Instead, the association suggested FPB replace the two existing tanks with ones of identical size to preserve the neighborhood’s aesthetics. The City Commission publicly backed the alternative plan.
Under action items Monday, the City Commission will have a second reading of an amendment to the Smoking Regulations ordinance to ban vaping and the use of electronic cigarettes in public places.
The commission will also consider hiring Palmer Engineering Services as a historic preservation consultant on a case-by-case basis.
The city's 2019 audit report will also be presented.
The meeting begins at 5 p.m. Monday at City Hall on West Second Street.