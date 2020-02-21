West Main Street.jpg
West Main Street may soon be coverted to two-way traffic. (Jordan Hensley/The State Journal)

The Frankfort City Commission might approve a contract to convert West Main Street to two-way traffic during its regular meeting Monday night.

Under the consent agenda, the city commission is asked to approve a contract with Arrow Electric Co. Inc. for $65,185 to convert West Main Street to two-way traffic by revising striping and signage and placing a traffic signal at the Ann Street intersection. 

This project has been in the works since 2017.

A long list of budget amendments will also be voted on Monday.

The list includes $500,000 for renovation of Dolly Graham Park, $485,000 for lighting improvements at the Sower Soccer Complex in Capitol View Park and $125,000 for a concert stage and associated costs.

Last month, the state Department for Local Government awarded the city $250,000 of Land and Water Conservation grant funds to go toward a major overhaul of Dolly Graham Park in South Frankfort.

Updates to the park will include new playground equipment, a splash pad and more.

The $500,000 budget amendment includes $250,000 of city funds.

The city commission is also expected to vote on a resolution promising $1 million toward construction of a new animal shelter for the Franklin County Humane Society.

At a Feb. 3 special meeting to discuss long-term planning, the city commission directed city staff to prepare a budget amendment to fund the city’s portion of the new animal shelter over three years.

At the Feb. 10 work session of the city commission, City Manager Keith Parker said there were still some logistics to be worked out between the city and the Humane Society before a budget amendment could be passed, but a resolution will help the Humane Society start its fundraising process.

The Frankfort City Commission will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 315 W. Second St.

