The Frankfort City Commission will decide whether to restructure two grant programs at Monday’s regular meeting at City Hall.
Leaders have been weighing whether to make changes to the Neighborhood Reinvestment and the Downtown Reinvestment grant programs since their July meeting.
The Neighborhood Reinvestment program would be allotted $75,000 and only include historic districts. One change to the program is that officials would utilize a ranking system and require a reduced match for low-income residents.
The Downtown Reinvestment program would be reduced from $100,000 to $50,000.
The meeting starts at 5 p.m. Citizens wanting to speak during the public comment segment may sign in before the meeting. Remarks are limited to five minutes.