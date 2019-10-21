The Frankfort City Commission voted unanimously Monday to approve Mayor Bill May’s nomination of John Snyder to the Frankfort Plant Board.
Snyder, a Legislative Research Commission employee, will fill one of two seats left vacant on the municipal utility's board when the terms of Chair Anna Marie Pavlik Rosen and Vice Chair Walt Baldwin’s terms expired last month. One vacancy remains on the five-member board.
In responses to written questions from commissioners, Snyder expressed no opinion on the Plant Board's controversial contract with the Kentucky Municipal Energy Agency for electricity purchases or on a running dispute between the FPB and city commission over replacement of the Tanglewood water reservoir.
Asked whether the KyMEA contract should be broken or amended to allow a local purchase option for renewable sources of energy, Snyder wrote that "without knowing the specific terms of the contract, I cannot render a constructive opinion on this question. Breaking a contract often involves significant expenses and may expose FPB to legal action. If there are renegotiation clauses or timelines in the contract, I would fully support revisiting terms in the current contract that are not favorable to FPB."
Asked if he had "opinions regarding the reservoir that you would like to share," Snyder wrote that "again (this is an) an issue where my knowledge is limited to public sources. I do understand that the current facility is in poor repair and must be replaced. However, since this issue is in litigation, and FPB is a party to that case, I feel it would be inappropriate for me render an opinion in this venue."
The commission approved his appointment without discussion.
Also Monday, city leaders acknowledged the passing of Doug Young, a neighborhood inspector for Planning and Community Development who served on the city’s planning staff for 14 years.
“Doug was my classmate at Frankfort High, class of 1976,” Commissioner Scott Tippett said. “He cared about his coworkers, he cared about his city, he cared about his family. And I know that when the good Lord starts the batting practice up in heaven, Doug’s going to be up there taking batting practice, and I will miss him terribly.”
After a brief moment of silence in Young’s honor, the city recognized retiring Frankfort Police Capt. Ken Hopkins for more than 23 years of service. May declared Oct. 19 as Ken Hopkins Day in the city.
Commissioners unanimously approved a number of items, including the purchase of a dump truck with snow equipment, authorization for the city to host a women’s suffrage centennial march next year, and the purchase of new playground equipment at Juniper Hill Park.
They also voted for a resolution approving a Frankfort Independent Schools interlocal agreement, under which the city provides funds for FIS to offer internet access to students in certain areas of the city. Despite voting yes, Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge voiced some reservation.
“We want to make sure that they stick to the agreement, that they’re spending the money, so we know what’s being spent and when it’s being spent,” Waldridge said. “I do want to support the school system.”
Tippett added that FIS Superintendent Houston Barber is aware of the concerns of the board. “He’s assured us that he will work to provide more timely information for us and implement it in a more efficient manner,” he added.
Monday’s meeting at City Hall was held in lieu of the city commission’s Oct. 28 meeting.