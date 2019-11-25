The Frankfort City Commission will move forward with applying for the proper permits to establish a large area of downtown as an entertainment destination center (EDC).
Mayor Bill May recused himself from the vote during Monday’s vote and left the room as the ordinance was discussed due to a conflict of interest.
May told The State Journal after the meeting he recused himself due to him and his family being investors and owners of downtown properties.
The ordinance for an EDC passed 4-0.
City Solicitor Laura Ross clarified that the map published with the ordinance could change.
Currently, a large area of Downtown Frankfort is included in the map. Those areas include Wapping Street, West Broadway Street, St. Clair Street, Wilkinson Boulevard, West Main Street, Lewis Street and more.
If all goes according to plan, businesses within the EDC will be allowed to sell open containers of alcoholic beverages within certain parameters and during certain times and/or events with the city’s permission.
Businesses participating will have will have to use special cups for the alcoholic beverages.
Earlier this year, the ordinance received an abundant amount of public support from the Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist and Convention Commission, Downtown Frankfort Inc., the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce and Kentucky Capital Development Corp.
On Monday, Frankfort Police Chief Charles Adams shared with council that he’s spoken with Owensboro and Maysfield about their EDCs. According to Adams, those cities have not had issues with an increase in crime and that, in fact, instances of public intoxication and disorderly conduct had gone down since establishing areas of their downtown as EDCs.
Adams said it would be helpful to make sure the EDC area is clearly marked. Commissioners said that would be a goal of theirs.
Commissioner John Sower said he hopes all of the details and permits for an EDC will be in place in time for summer.
After passing the EDC ordinance, May rejoined the meeting and the commission had a first reading of an amendment to the Smoking Regulations Ordinance.
The amendment, if passed, will include electronic cigarettes, oral smoking devices and related products within the restrictions established by the city’s ordinance governing smoking in public places. Using e-cigarettes in retail electronic cigarette stores will be an exception.
The Franklin County Fiscal Court is also considering a similar amendment.
Other items of business
- May presented a proclamation to outgoing Downtown Frankfort Inc. Director Kelly Everman. He also presented one to retiring Frankfort Police Lt. Scott Wilcoxson.
- Joe Berry was reappointed to the Architectural Review Board and Anita Collins and Robert B. Padgett were reappointed to the Human Rights Commission. Berry’s term expires Sept. 12, 2022, and Collins’ and Padgett’s terms expire Dec.1, 2022. These reappointments passed unanimously.
- The City Commission unanimously voted to allow 331 Wallace Ave., which is located near the intersection of Wallace Avenue and Stucker Street, be rezoned from a residential district to limited commercial district. The property is 0.03 acre in size.
- In a unanimous vote, Juniper Hill Golf Course rates will stay the same in 2020.
- The commission voted to allow Frankfort to enter an Interlocal Agreement with Franklin County for Emergency Medical and Emergency Services. The resolution passed unanimously. This agreement provides emergency services to both jurisdictions. This agreement originally expired in March.
- Lot D on Flynn Street, or Carpenter Farm, near the Frankfort Plant Board building will soon be put for public sale, as will 682 Cline St. Both properties are vacant lots.