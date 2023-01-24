The Frankfort Board of Commissioners wasted no time getting down to business in their first voting session of 2023 on Monday night.
The Frankfort Police Department sought revisions to ordinances regarding requirements for applicants to the department and updates to their policy for employee fitness for duty requirements, which both passed unanimously upon second reading.
A first reading was also conducted for the department, requesting updates to the ordinance regarding promotion practices and requirements. Chief Dustin Bowman explained these changes as necessary to reflect the changing role of police leadership, saying that if adopted by the city the changes would create “a more well-rounded command.”
“This would direct us to be more policy-driven,” Bowman explained. “We asked for patrol’s input, as well as other individuals in the department, and deemed there needed to be some changes to our promotions. With these changes, we have reduced some of the value of the written test, and added more value to policy knowledge.
“We’re giving more recognition and additional points towards promoting education, showing leadership by being part of the field training process … we’re giving other incentives in there to make sure we have a stronger leader in there when we first promote them.”
City leaders also approved an emergency order to pay off the balance of services conducted during the emergency sewer line repairs on Broadway this past summer, where a sinkhole caused by a compromised brick sewer line saw the westbound lane of the street closed for over a week while repairs were completed.
Further assessments of the full length of Broadway will be conducted by the city sewer department teams this week, with road closures and blocked parking possible through Friday. Downtown merchants and residents were notified of the project this week.
The city also approved a one-time $60,000 payment for a protective epoxy coating to be applied to the steel support structure of the new transit center, which will extend the service life of the garage by approximately 35 years before major repairs would be necessary. The project is still slated to begin construction later this spring.
The city has also renewed their service contract with the Franklin County Humane Society, with the city now required by state law to pay $150 per animal for rabies quarantine if ordered for testing by the health department, if the animal is surrendered or an owner can’t be located. Police officers will also be required to follow existing shelter protocols regarding after-hours and surrenders. The new contract will be renewed on an annual basis, instead of every three years.
The Frankfort Fire Department was also granted authorization to apply for a grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) would provide the department with $130,000 to purchase air packs and cylinders for the department, and if awarded would require a 10% match ($13,000) which is already allocated in the equipment budget for the FFD.
The city was also approved to submit a grant application to the National Park Service’s Paul Bruhn Historic Preservation program. This program provides for the rehabilitation, protection, and economic development of historic communities with smaller populations (less than 50,000).
