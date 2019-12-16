Using e-cigarettes in public places is now banned in the City of Frankfort.
The Frankfort City Commission passed the amendment to the Smoking Regulations ordinance during its regular meeting Monday.
The ordinance now includes electronic and oral smoking devices and related products within the restrictions established by the city’s ordinance against smoking in public places.
The amendment passed 4-0. Commissioner John Sower was absent from the meeting.
The ordinance was first introduced in November and passed without much discussion.
The Franklin County Fiscal Court is considering a similar ordinance.
Commissioners also voted to accept the city’s 2019 audit report.
Greg Miklavcic, a partner at Charles T. Mitchell Co., did a brief presentation of the findings.
The lengthy report shows the city had a general funds increase of $783,000. There is $17.9 million in the reserves, or unassigned funds, which is a nearly $3 million increase from last year.
Miklavcic described the reserves amount as “large” and said it would be good idea to spend some of the money.
“If you keep making money, your reserves are going to go up, and in my opinion, that’s not a good thing,” he added.
Commissioner Scott Tippett asked if the audit shows that the city has been good stewards of taxpayers' money. Miklavcic said yes.
Miklavic added that it's hard to determine how much a city should have in reserves, because every city is different.
Other business
- Commissioners unanimously voted to enter into an agreement with Palmer Engineering Services to provide historic preservation professional services on a case-by-case basis. Commissioner Eric Whisman said he would like to see the city make this a full-time staff position in the coming year.
- Seven police officers were promoted. Travis Curtsinger was promoted from lieutenant to captain. Kenneth Keith, Scott Tracy and Will King were promoted from sergeant to lieutenant. Patrick Brooks, Stephen Kyles and Billy Graves were promoted from officer to sergeant.
- Commissioners met in closed session to discuss the Tanglewood reservoir litigation, but no action was taken.