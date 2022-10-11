Monday night’s meeting of the Frankfort Board of Commissioners packed a lot of new information into its three-hour session.
Topping the meeting’s agenda were discussions of the city’s new solid waste five-year plan, the city’s plans for winter shelter for the homeless, changes to the residential sewer tap fee ordinance and two big updates to the city’s economic development efforts.
Public Works Director Katie Beard outlined the main goals of the city’s new plan, which she explained “will set goals. It not only describes what we’re doing and where disposal is taking place but sets goals for us to work on throughout the next five years.” Increasing education and outreach about the services offered will play a significant role, as will increased investment in zero-waste programs including composting and anaerobic digestion.
The potential installation of solar array installation in areas of the current landfill space are to be researched, as well as increased emphasis on enforcement of fines for litter and illegal dumping.
Beard stood before the board again later presenting potential updates to waste management fees for solid waste customers. In an informational packet presented to the board, she showed that Frankfort is the only municipality in the area with free trash and recycling services, with neighboring cities like Georgetown, Lawrenceburg and Versailles all running a cost-based model with private refuse and recycling firms.
She detailed several proposals to levy a fee on city solid waste pickup, ranging from $5 per month to $17.24 per month; two of the proposals featured a graduated cost program, with fees increasing over a period of seven years.
With regards to winter sheltering for the homeless, Office of Emergency Management Director Tommy Russell clarified that “there’s not really a plan” to handle winter shelter for the homeless. In the past, the ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men's Shelter on Second Street has handled men in need of temporary shelter, and the Simon House has helped women and children.
“The key is in knowing exactly what assets are available,” Russell continued. “It’s not an easy problem to solve. It’s very fluid, and every case is different.”
He said that the old Pic Pac facility on Second Street could be used as a temporary warming shelter for those in need, as it has bathroom facilities, and a propane-powered heating system is hooked up.
When asked by Commissioner Kelly May how long it would take to have that up and running, Russell said, “We can have it ready in a day, if staff is available to run it.” A heating shelter was also mentioned in the Thorn Hill Education Center, which was confirmed as a definite by the center’s director, Kelley Anderson, who was also in attendance.
Sewer Department representative Kenny Hogsten brought forward a proposed ordinance change that would set the cost of residential sewer tap fees to $1,800 a month for all new residential construction (single-family, multi-family, and townhomes), a marked decrease for the latter two, and an increase for single-family construction. New commercial tap-ins would still cost $2,192.
When asked by Mayor Layne Wilkerson why this change was being suggested now, Hogsten replied that it would be “a middle ground” as far as cost and would “ease confusion” about residential sewer tap-in pricing.
City Strategic Initiatives Consultant Penny Peavler and Project Specialist Blair Hecker presented the city’s newest community outreach project, “I, Too, Am Kentucky Distilled,” an initiative focused on what they called “a civic pride campaign that will focus on our residents and reengage our community.” This is in addition to the expansion of the City of Frankfort mobile app that was recently launched, and the current revamping of the city’s website, which is still in progress.
Over the next few months, several new TV ads will appear on local cable featuring Frankfort residents in the realms of tourism, government, business, education, arts and faith extolling the virtues of Frankfort and why they are proud to be a part of Frankfort. A rough cut of the first promo was shown to the board to demonstrate the message.
The city is also working on a new podcast in cooperation with Capital City Museum director Dr. Eleanor Hasken-Wagner.
Prior to the discussion items on the agenda, several local agencies supported by the city offered quarterly updates to the Board. These included the Kings Center, which is celebrating 26 years in service to the youth of Frankfort and Franklin County, and Kentucky Capital Development Corporation.
Two other agencies with big news to share were the Capital City Activity Center and Thorn Hill Education Center.
Activity Center executive director Marchelle Jenkins proudly announced that after renovations to their facility on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard, the center reopened to the public for the first time since the start of the pandemic on Aug. 1.
She also detailed how their food delivery program is now officially Meals on Wheels of Greater Frankfort, and that “there is power in a name, and power in a brand. This has really opened the door for us to do more fundraising on a national level.” The center also was able to raise over $200,000 in grants over the last couple of years.
“We are the only senior center in the region with a commercial kitchen. That means they are getting a home-cooked, nutritional meal,” she continued. This is key to the center’s ability to serve over 200 meals a day, with no waiting list.
"I hear the stories of people who have been waiting on a list and die waiting on a meal, and that is totally unacceptable.”
The center has also seen a significant increase in the number of seniors they serve, with the number of delivery routes going from five to nine over the last two years. This is in part due to an increase in the aging population of their service area (the population of Franklin County over the age of 50 is 33%, and set to increase annually through 2024), as well as the addition of deliveries to King’s Daughters Apartments, which no longer has a kitchen facility.
Anderson presented the board with several major projects on the horizon for Thorn Hill Education Center's Leslie Avenue home. The Rotary Club of Frankfort will be sponsoring the rehabilitation of Thorn Hill’s basketball court, and the Wanda Joyce Foundation will be operating free educational and community outreach programs through the center.
Visiting federal agency representatives paid a visit to the center last month, and after shadowing the adult education outreach at Franklin County Regional Jail, Anderson said they expressed to her that "of all the adult education centers they had visited in the state, ours was by far the best.” Thorn Hill also has met performance goals for GED graduation rates three years running.
The center’s next “Friendsgiving” event will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is payable through donations of non-perishable goods for Meals on Wheels and the Backpack Snack Program and will feature a buffet of holiday favorites from local restaurants.
Anderson also announced that Thorn Hill would be hosting Kentucky State University’s Homecoming party this Saturday.
The commission will meet for their monthly voting session at City Hall on Monday, Oct. 24 at 5 p.m.
