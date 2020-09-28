As has happened previously, Frankfort City Commissioners Eric Whisman and Katrisha Waldridge verbally sparred at Monday night's commission meeting.
Whisman had asked recently hired City Finance Director Alicia Boyd to briefly explain the city’s investment and banking portfolio. Whisman cited the city’s multitude of accounts as cause for concern, and also appeared to criticize a decision of former City Manager Keith Parker by pointing to one specific movement of money.
Whisman raised the question of why there was not an RFP put out to consolidate some accounts.
The commissioner also said that Parker, whose firing sparked public outcry and intense criticism by Waldridge, moved more than $8 million to Traditional Bank without the commission’s knowledge.
Waldridge said that wasn’t true.
The board later went into closed session to discuss a real estate matter. Once they came back into open session, they swiftly voted to adjourn the meeting — but for one comment from Waldridge.
Waldridge said she pulled March emails from Parker to the city commission. She read what she said were emails from Parker alerting the commission of his moving the funds. Later Monday evening, Waldridge forwarded those emails to The State Journal.
According to the emails, Parker had reported to the commission that he planned to move the city funds to Traditional Bank. He characterized the move as a transition step before the city hired a new finance director.
"This is simply moving our free cash to a bank where it will make more money while we decide on our next investment," Parker wrote. "Please reach out if you have any concerns."
The one response from a commissioner was John Sower, who responded to Parker by writing “good move.”
Later that week, Parker wrote in the email chain that he directed Deputy Director of Finance Angela Disponette to move the funds.
“It was out there for us to see, for us to read in our emails,” Waldridge said. “It was not that we did not know.”
Waldridge last month voted against Parker’s dismissal. Whisman, along with May and Sower, voted to fire him.
After Waldridge’s comment Monday night, Whisman made a motion to adjourn.
City adopts tax rates
Sower noted that the city, on the whole, lowered taxes for residents this fiscal year.
The tax rates, read by Boyd, were all adopted unanimously by the commission.
The city set the tax rate on motor vehicles at 22.7 cents per $100 of assessed value. It set its rate of taxation on capital of domestic life insurance companies to 10 cents per $100. Finally, it set the tax rate on real and tangible personal property at 17.4 cents per $100.
The property tax rate is a more than two-cent drop from last year's 19.8 cents per $100. That's the compensating rate, meaning that the city will generate from that tax rate the same amount of revenue this fiscal year as it did with last year's rate.
Other Business
The commission committed more than $5,000 to help 98 students within the city limits get access to WiFi. The students assisted live in the city but attend Franklin County Schools.
Frankfort Parks Director Shawn Pickens attended the meeting to provide the board with an update on the city’s parks. Of particular interest was Dolly Graham Park in South Frankfort.
Pickens reported that the department saw two successful volunteer cleanup/work days there, with attendees working to clear brush and make the river more visible as well as knocking out invasive plant species.
“It was a team effort,” Pickens said. “We’re just at the start, but it’s taking a team.”
Commissioner Scott Tippett, who used to be president of the South Frankfort Neighborhood Association, lauded that group’s work on the effort as well.
Tippett also presented a document on historic preservation, a subject that has come up several times lately in commission meetings.
The document appears to advocate for the city to tie itself more closely with historic preservation entities in the nation and region. Tippett’s document also appears to raise the possibility of adopting an ordinance, hiring a preservation officer and creating a commission for historic preservation.
