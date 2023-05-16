On Monday night, the last budget proposals for fiscal year 2024-25 were presented to the Board of Commissioners in a special session at City Hall.

May 8, a general budget overview was provided to the board by City Manager Laura Hagg, which detailed that the city would be facing an operating deficit just shy of $2 million due in part to continued shortfalls in occupational taxes as well as the toll of inflation. 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription