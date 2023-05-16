On Monday night, the last budget proposals for fiscal year 2024-25 were presented to the Board of Commissioners in a special session at City Hall.
May 8, a general budget overview was provided to the board by City Manager Laura Hagg, which detailed that the city would be facing an operating deficit just shy of $2 million due in part to continued shortfalls in occupational taxes as well as the toll of inflation.
With inflation rates leveling off for the first time in two years and with a return to in-person work for many offices, this gap is expected to slow gradually, according to the proposed general fund budget report provided by City Finance Director Alicia Boyd.
However, this did not stop city officials from proposing a $2,000 cost of living adjustment (COLA) for each city employee, a line item cost of approximately $815,000. Hagg also proposed adding three new positions to city staff:
Assistant City Manager/Economic Development (to serve as project manager for the downtown and parks master plan projects)
Public Information Officer
Risk Manager
All three positions were a major topic of discussion at the city commission’s 2023 budget retreat at the Capital City Museum, where many of the changes seen in the various departmental budget proposals were mentioned as possibilities for the upcoming year.
A salary boost for streets, sanitation, police and sewer staff were also proposed, effective in August.
The $2,000 COLA was deemed a necessity to help recruit and retain staffers in an increasingly competitive job market, something that the board has heard from many of the departments as an ongoing concern. According to the proposed COLA breakdown, 42% of full-time employees have a base compensation of less than $50,000 and 62% of full-time employees have base compensation under $55,000.
Total proposed budgets for city departments are as follows:
Planning & Development — $1,177,345
Finance — $599,795
Parks, Recreation & Historic Sites — $3,788,565, including a $2 per hour raise for all seasonal and part-time staff
Sewer — $7,915,575
Information Technology — $618,220
Public Works — $7,261,695
E911 (dispatch) — $1,650,895
Police — $7,506,565
Fire — $5,086,355
EMS — $5,935,145
Emergency Management — $229,390
Capital Projects — $2,848,392
The Board of Commissioners will make their edits to each department’s budget at Monday's meeting at 5 p.m. at City Hall.
