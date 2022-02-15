The city and county are accepting applicants for the community's Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee.

The Comprehensive Plan is a document that will assist in guiding the development of our community for the upcoming decades and is based on the current and future needs of Frankfort and Franklin County.
"This committee is a group of stakeholders in the community from a variety of backgrounds, specialties, interests, and locations within the city and county," said Jordan Miller, senior community planner for the city. "This group will be tasked with the hands-on review of the plan content, while providing input and ideas throughout the planning process.
 
"It is intended that the members of the Advisory Committee will also assist the process by informing their own individual networks about engagement opportunities and events," Miller added.
Those interested in applying can visit the Frankfort-Franklin County Comprehensive Plan update webpage at https://distilledtogether.com/. There is a link at the top of the page that directs to the application. 
 
"We are trying to cast as wide a net as possible and have a diverse group of interested folks on the committee," Miller stated, adding that those who are interested in the process, but can’t or don’t want to serve on the Advisory Committee, can sign up for notifications on the website as well.
 
The committee will consist of around 25 individuals.
 
Applications will be accepted until Friday, March 4.

