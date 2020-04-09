City and county firefighters worked together Thursday afternoon to extinguish a fire at First City Properties storage warehouses on Steadmantown Lane near CLS Printing and across the street from Lakeview Park.

Franklin County Fire Chief Kevin Hutcherson said the first firetruck was on the scene at 1:02 p.m. To his knowledge, there were no injuries. 

Hutcherson said the fire caused damage to three storage units.

Firefighters could be seen hauling lawn equipment out of one of the storage units. 

