A view from St. Clair Street downtown. (Austin Horn | The State Journal)

After several weeks of anticipation, the governing bodies for both the city and county will meet on Thursday to discuss economic development.

The five members of the city commission and seven on the Franklin County Fiscal Court are slated to discuss their “mutual vision, interests and opportunities for economic growth” at 4 p.m. via virtual meeting.

The agenda poses the question of what the elected officials want the community to look like in five to 10 years. Under “future economic opportunities,” the agenda slates areas of potential economic growth, attraction and retention as well as infrastructure needs and funding tools available to both governments.

The meeting will feature an independent facilitator, Kentucky League of Cities’ Tad Long.

No explicit mention was made of the Kentucky Capital Development Corp. (KCDC) in the agenda. KCDC’s perceived performance by members of the fiscal court led to the first calls for such a joint meeting. Both elected bodies have cut KCDC’s budget by $30,000 in the past two years. 

Additionally, both county and city attorneys have called into question the KCDC board’s ability to meet given that all three city appointments to the board remain unfilled. Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson has had the power to appoint several applicants to the board to give it a quorum for months now, but has yet to appoint a member thus far.

The purpose of this special called meeting is limited to a discussion of the mutual vision, interests and opportunities for economic growth for our community. The elected officials of the city and county are the active participants. The agenda does not include the discussion of personnel or individuals. No official action will be taken," according to the agenda.

The meeting can be watched in-person at City Hall, though no commissioners will be present at the meeting, or via Frankfort Plant Board Cable 10 and online at www.facebook.com/CityofFrankfortKY.

