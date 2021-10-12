Members of the Frankfort City Commission and Franklin County Fiscal Court will meet again on Wednesday, though their ranks will be a little thinner this time around.

Representatives from the fiscal court include Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells and Magistrate Sherry Sebastian, while the city’s representatives on the working group are unclear. Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson has not responded to a question about the city’s slate on the working group as of yet.

On the agenda for discussion is defining “areas of mutual economic interest.” Discussion items under that umbrella include the Kentucky Capital Development Corporation (KCDC), bourbon industry expansion, parks and sports tourism, planning & zoning and “other.”

The meeting will be moderated by Tad Long, of the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC), who moderated discussion at the last joint meeting, which included all city and county elected officials.

The meeting is set to take place between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday. It can be viewed virtually via the city's Facebook page or Frankfort Plant Board Cable 10.

