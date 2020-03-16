Frankfort and Franklin County leaders took to the airwaves Monday afternoon to update and calm the nerves of local folks worried about the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is unbelievable what has happened in one week,” Judge-Executive Huston Wells said. “We’ve seen a lot of things, but we’ve never seen anything like this and we don’t know what another week will bring.”
He said the Franklin County Fiscal Court will continue doing business but will do so behind closed doors. Monday night’s court meeting was to be the first to be held under the circumstances.
“We’re asking the public not to come,” Wells said, adding the court is no longer accepting cash payments either at its West Main Street office.
Mayor Bill May said the city has stepped up protective measures for emergency services workers, in particular.
“Let me assure everyone: We’ve been working on this since January,” he said.
May spoke with Frankfort Plant Board General Manager Gary Zheng, who said the municipal utility will not shut down nor disconnect services for anyone out of work.
“We are going to also encourage property owners and landlords to suspend evictions for this period because there will be people who are affected and won’t be able to pay their rent on time,” May added.
May also said city staff will be asked to set up meetings with the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce, Kentucky Capital Development Corp. and financial institutions to see if there is anything that can be done to help business owners and employees whose jobs are affected by the pandemic.
“We are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines,” May said. “The city will continue to make changes as the situation develops each day.”
Capital City Activity Center Executive Director Marchele Jenkins said even though the center is closed, its home-delivered meal program is still up and running. Seniors can reserve drive-through meals by calling the center at 502-223-5794 the day before.
“Our main objective is to keep our seniors fed,” she said. “Even if you aren’t a member of the center, give us a call. We don’t want any seniors going hungry.”
Jenkins and her staff are also telephoning senior center regulars to check on them.
“Folks can be resistant to change,” she added. “But, just to reiterate, it’s for your safety that we are taking these precautions.”
Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management Director Tommy Russell said a team is currently putting together a website where local residents can get the latest updated information. However, it likely won’t be up and running for a few days.
