A screenshot from the city-county joint meeting held on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

At the end of a two-hour meeting between representatives from both Frankfort and Franklin County elected bodies, it was unclear what the meeting had accomplished or what the next steps were.

Just as a full fiscal court and city commission meeting had done weeks prior, the group touched on several topics, most of them having to do with economic development, that they identified as mutual areas of interest for the city and county. General economic development, education and workforce development, homelessness and more.

The “Economic Work Group” featured two members from the court, Judge-Executive Huston Wells and Magistrate Sherry Sebastian, and two from the city, Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Katrisha Waldridge.

The two-hour discussion featured some discussion of the possible benefits of merging some services between the city and county — such as parks, planning and zoning, and more.

Brief discussion took place on the entity that kicked off calls for a joint meeting in the first place: the Kentucky Capital Development Corporation (KCDC).

Waldridge said that she wasn’t entirely satisfied with the work of KCDC — which along with Downtown Frankfort Inc. is a jointly funded city-county entity — in recent years, but felt like it didn’t have clear marching orders from either funding body.

“I'm not saying the executive director of KCDC is doing everything right or wrong, but what I'm saying is if you give someone goals and objectives, we can hold them accountable,” Waldridge said. “And we'll have something to measure them by.”

Magistrate Sherry Sebastian also said that she wanted education added to the slate of topics under discussion. On the agenda was the following: KCDC, bourbon industry expansion, parks and sports tourism, planning and zoning.

All of these topics were touched on to some extent, with Sebastian adding that she’d like to see education and workforce development become a part of the city-county discussion.

The group also mentioned the possibility of creating more subcommittees to discuss each individual issue, though it is unclear what form that would take.

At the end of the meeting, City Attorney Laura Ross and County Attorney Rick Sparks followed Wilkerson in inquiring about what the next steps would be.

Sparks and Ross were directed to attempt to formalize a committee structure to further tackle each of the issues, and said they would seek agreement from their respective bodies on the matter at the next meeting.

