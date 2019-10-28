Frankfort kids will be going door-to-door in celebration of Halloween a couple days after the holiday this year.
The City of Frankfort announced on Monday that the official trick-or-treat time this year has been moved to Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m., as poor weather conditions are expected. Franklin County has moved its trick-or-treating to the same day and time.
According to the National Weather Service’s forecast, there is a 90% chance of rain, falling to 60% later in the evening, on Thursday night. The low for the temperature is expected to be 37 degrees. Saturday's forecast is dry with a low of 29.
The Frankfort Police Department also moved its Halloween Safe Treat Drive-Thru to Saturday during trick-or-treat hours at Juniper Hill Park.
The Franklin County Courthouse will be open from 6-9 p.m. Saturday in order for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to scan treat bags for any possible hazards in candy, like needles. This service is free.
“We wish everyone a happy and safe Halloween,” Sheriff Chris Quire said.
Kentucky State Police will have a Safe Trick-or-Treat from 6 to 8 p.m Tuesday at its headquarters.
Law enforcement gave the following safety tips:
- A responsible adult should always accompany children under the age of 12 when trick-or-treating
- Make sure costumes fit well, are flame-retardant and never obscure visibility
- Have your trick-or-treater wear reflective clothing and/or carry a light or glow stick
- Children over the age of 12 who are responsible to go without you, should stay in groups, follow an agreed upon route and watch for cars
- Check the Kentucky State Police’s website for registered offenders residing in the area
- Teach your children to never enter any home without you or without your permission and only approach homes that are well-lit
- Remind your children to stay in well-lit area, never take shortcuts and never goin into isolated areas
- Let your children know to tell you or a trusted adult if they see anything weird or unusual
- Teach children to bring treats home before eating them. Eat only factory-wrapped treats unless you know the giver well
- Teach your children to say, “No,” and get away from any person or situation that makes them feel scared, uncomfortable or confused, even if it means yelling, kicking, attracting attention or any other means of resisting. They should trust their feelings and be sure to tell a trusted adult
- Consider a safe alternative such as parties at home, schools or community organized events as a safe alternative to trick-or-treating
- When driving, motorists should be aware that children will be out and may run out from behind parked vehicles or other obstacles. Drivers should be especially alert.