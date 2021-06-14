061521.COVIDIncidenceRate.png

City and county and Franklin County Health Department officials gave the community a round of applause as they wrapped up their last regularly scheduled COVID-19 update Monday.

“You have been awesome,” Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells said at the beginning of the update. “We have gone through really tough times, and we made it through. There is light.”

The regular updates began 15 months ago and took place every Monday before moving to every other Monday.

Updates will now take place as needed through the news media and social media.

“One of the things I’ve talked about is we need to come out COVID-19 stronger than we were coming in,” Mayor Layne Wilkerson said. “The sooner we get the most people vaccinated, the better.

“We’re going to be well positioned from an economic standpoint, tourism. Those counties that aren’t doing as well as we are, people may think twice about visiting.”

Franklin County is second in the state among counties for the percentage of its residents who have been vaccinated with at least one dose.

Woodford County leads the state at 62.85%, and Franklin County has had 62.12% receive at least one dose.

Franklin County is still in the yellow zone with an incidence rate of 9.2 and an incidence rate greater than 10 to 25 would put the county in the orange zone for an accelerated rate.

The incidence rate is the average daily cases per 100,000 population based on the previous seven days.

“We did have a very big case number last Monday,” Mattingly said. “Our belief is it’s still due to all the gatherings, all the graduation parties and Memorial Day parties that we are starting to see the cases turning positive.”

Mattingly reported the county has had 4,081 positive cases since the pandemic began in March 2020. There are currently 35 active cases, and Mattingly said all 35 are doing well.

The health department’s next walk-up vaccine clinic will be Thursday across the street from the ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men’s Shelter on West Second Street.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be given at this event from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

FCHD will also be administering vaccines at the Franklin County Fair on July 20 and July 22 from 5-7 p.m. both days.

The health department will also be hosting vaccine clinic on Fridays, alternating between the Moderna vaccine one week and the Pfizer vaccine the next week.

This week the Moderna vaccine will be administered. Those interested in receiving a vaccine should call FCHD at 502-564-7647.

Mattingly reported that the health department has given 12,425 vaccine doses.

The different entities at the update thanked each other for their help during the pandemic and Gov. Andy Beshear for his leadership.

The lifting of COVID restrictions by Beshear was mentioned during the update.

Businesses are back to 100% capacity, and the mask mandate has been limited with a few exceptions such as public transportation, health care settings and long-term care centers.

Masks are recommended at correction facilities, homeless shelters, for anyone with a compromised immune system and anyone with CVOID-19 or who has tested positive for COVID-19.

“We’re so proud of our community and how they’ve stepped up to be on the leaderboard of vaccinated residents,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said.

“Four thousand is a lot of individuals that have tested positive, however it could have been a lot worse and we’re so thankful for everyone who has ridden this ride with us for 15 months and been able to keep this at a small number and get those vaccination numbers up.”

