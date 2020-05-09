The City of Frankfort and Franklin County received $300,000 in Environmental Protection Agency grant funds on Friday, according to a press release. 

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, contacted EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler on behalf of the city's application for the EPA Brownfields Grant Program. 

The grant program supports the community's cleanup of brownfield sites, or a property where hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant such as asbestos, is present. 

“As Senate majority leader, I was happy to assist my constituents with their federal grant application and proud to help deliver results for Kentucky,” said McConnell. “This funding will help Frankfort redevelop brownfields sites on a community wide basis, focusing on the Holmes Street corridor, Capital Plaza area and riverfront. Through the cleanup and revitalization of these sites, Frankfort plans to use the federal funding to support economic development, improve health outcomes for local residents, grow mixed-use communities and create open space.”

Frankfort Mayor Bill May said he appreciates McConnell's assistance in securing the federal grant. 

"The City of Frankfort is excited to partner with the EPA Brownfield program once again," May said. "The assessment funding will help Frankfort support its citizens and developers as we move forward to revitalize our community. The partnership with EPA is an extraordinary opportunity that will help restore underutilized buildings and property while improving our quality of life. We would like to thank the EPA for selecting Frankfort as a 2020 Brownfield funding recipient.”

Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells said he is also thankful for the funding. 

“Franklin County is proud to be working with the EPA," Wells said. "Revitalizing our community will be greatly enhanced by this funding. Franklin County is appreciative of this funding and Sen. McConnell’s support." 

