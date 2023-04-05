During the month of April, the City of Frankfort and Franklin County are conducting study that will measure housing market demand for the area. 

In a letter to county and community development organizations, Frankfort Planning and Community Development Director Eric Cockley said that the results of the study will help officials understand what is keeping the housing market from growing.

