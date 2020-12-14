Editor's Note: This article was updated at 9:50 p.m. on Monday to add post-meeting comments from Commissioner Eric Whisman, who forwarded the idea of creating an ad hoc Heritage Commission.
In October the Frankfort City Commission received comments from real estate developers, citizens and chairs of two prominent development boards — the Architectural Review Board and the Planning Commission — critical of a proposed new Heritage Commission.
Before those comments could be read during a commission meeting, the agenda item was scrapped by the commission at the start of its next meeting due to the meeting not being a voting meeting.
Commissioner Eric Whisman, a historic preservationist by trade who originally proposed the commission, has been steadfast in support of the idea. Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge voiced strong opposition to it, while Commissioners John Sower and Scott Tippett — along with Mayor Bill May — said that they wanted to hear more community input on the before making a decision.
It is unclear what, if any, public input has been sought or presented by the city or the commission; however, Sower, Tippett and May voted Monday night to create a Heritage Commission on an ad hoc basis. Waldridge was the lone “no” vote.
Whisman’s motion was to allow May to form the new ad hoc committee and to appoint the members of that committee. The master plan referenced by Whisman was an idea that he previously forwarded regarding the creation of a plan to address Frankfort’s historic preservation strategy.
“I thought it would be important to create an ad hoc committee … to establish a committee tasked with helping to develop a master plan about historic preservation in our community as well as any policy decisions or recommendations that that body might make as part of the planning process,” Whisman said.
During Monday night's discussion, Tippett expressed initial concerns with the motion and successfully added an amendment directing May to consult with Mayor-elect Layne Wilkerson before creating the ad hoc commission.
In a previous interview, Wilkerson expressed strong support for historic preservation in Frankfort, but said that he had “questions” about the creation of a Heritage Commission.
Wilkerson said on Monday night that he would discuss the item with May to learn more and would also confer with the commissioners-elect.
After the meeting on Monday, Whisman expanded on his vision for the ad hoc Heritage Commission emphasizing that it would be more of an "advisory group to inform what’s coming next" than anything set in stone.
In short, he insisted that the "ad hoc" designation means that the commission would be much more flexible than his earlier proposal, with its main function being to assist in the development of a historic preservation master plan. At Whisman's motion, the commission directed staff to apply for a grant to fund the creation of that plan at the city's last meeting.
"This commission or committee is really going to be an exploratory group that is somewhat malleable to identify what policy changes need to be made to amend a historic master plan to inform our comprehensive plan as well as the parks plan," Whisman said.
The committee would not have the same background requirements laid out in the previous ordinance, per Whisman. He said those would be up for May and Wilkerson to decide.
Waldridge raised several questions about the new commission, saying that she did not get any information regarding its role or makeup. She also said she was against the current commission creating a new board this close to its departure. Among the current five members, only Waldridge will be on the commission next month.
“I didn’t get any information to know what this is,” Waldridge said. “… I don’t think we should be creating a new committee for the commission coming in."
Past criticism of the heritage commission included the fact that the city already has the ARB, which handles development matters related to the city’s historic districts. There are currently two vacancies on the ARB that have yet to be filled by May.
“Why would we add more red tape with a Heritage Commission when we have a board in place that is already in place with those capabilities?” citizen Mike Fitzpatrick wrote before a late October city meeting. “Although our ARB is somewhat flawed … this body is in place to handle the historic aspect of this town. Sounds like more band aids instead of fixing what is already in place."
In explaining what he sees as a need for a heritage commission, Whisman previously told The State Journal that the group would be more focused on future planning and operate on less of a case-by-case basis than the ARB.
Past draft ordinances related to a non-ad hoc version of the commission task it with carrying out "local, state, and federal obligations concerning historic preservation" and to work in conjunction with the city's newly-created historic preservation officer. Its primary specific function enumerated in the draft ordinances is to create the aforementioned master plan for preservation.
City Attorney Laura Ross did not respond to a request for comment on what technically makes an "ad hoc" commission different from a normal commission or board.
Other business
The city commission also discussed the disbursement of more CARES funds, which have already been distributed to Frankfort businesses. Nearly all of those payments were for $5,000, with more to be made in the coming days, according to Grants Manager Rebecca Hall.
All commissioners and May expressed a desire to send out another round of funding to businesses — potentially another $5,000.
The commission also discussed the potential new YMCA on the currently vacant Parcel B in downtown Frankfort. Currently, a draft agreement is before the commission to give $2.5 million to the YMCA for the construction of a new building.
Those funds would be contingent on the YMCA raising adequate funding for construction; beginning construction by July 1, 2023; and finishing construction by the end of 2024. The funding would be supplied to the YMCA in five $500,000 increments, paid annually.
Several commissioners expressed concern about making sure that the potential new YMCA is up to community standards, with Waldridge being the most vocal about looking into alternatives to a YMCA.
Interim City Manager Tommy Russell said that he has not received any indication that the YMCA would not be able to meet the projections for its proposed building last presented to the board.
