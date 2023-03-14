A resolution that would see Frankfort become the third city in Kentucky to adopt anti-discriminatory policies regarding hairstyles had its first reading Monday night at the city commission meeting.
In what would be a municipally-adopted CROWN Act, this resolution would offer protections to people of color in Frankfort who wear natural or protective hairstyles. Louisville and Covington have both passed similar resolutions in recent months. Senate Bill 63, sponsored by GOP Sen. Whitney Westerfield (R-Fruit Hill), which would enact a statewide CROWN protection law has stagnated after being recommitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee on March 2.
Frankfort resident and activist Natalee Cleveland spoke to the commission about harassment she received from a local company regarding her natural hair.
“I wore protective styles and nothing was said. But when I wore my natural hair, I was called to the office and told my hair was ‘unkempt,’ and I could not wear my hair like this to work," she stated.
“From that day forward, it became a hostile work environment. I was mistreated, disrespected. And I just wanted to make sure that you understand that this is very near and dear to me because no one should have to experience that when all they are trying to do is work and support their families.”
Katima Smith-Willis also spoke to the board, detailing the history of the CROWN Act and explaining the importance of these kinds of protections for people of color. She explained that Black women in particular are 1½ times more likely to be sent home from work due to their hair, and that almost 80% of Black women have admitted to altering their hair in order to “fit in” in workplace environments, as well as increased incidents of ovarian and uterine cancers and cysts due to chemical exposure from hair relaxing products.
The commission will hear a second reading and vote on the resolution at the March 27 voting session.
Other presentations at Monday’s work session included reports on the RAISE grant for the Holmes Street Corridor project, which just completed a series of three stakeholder meetings with concerned residents, business owners and officials regarding the primary needs of the project.
Chase Wright of Strand Associates, the Lexington firm charged with leading the engineering and design of the project, explained that surveying is complete and now the needs assessment phase of the project is in full swing. 145 residents have already completed a survey on the city’s website regarding what they feel is of greatest priority in less than one week.
“The Holmes Street corridor over the years has had a lot of different ideas for work, dating back 25 years,” Wright said. “This needs to be the right size. For instance, there aren’t pedestrian facilities along the corridor. I was driving through on my way here today and I was watching people walk along the side of the road where there are no sidewalks. That is something you see every time you go down there. So providing affordable options for people to walk and bike is a big opportunity.”
The commission expressed concerns that the city will be bearing the cost burden of the project, however City Project Manager Chuck Knowles said that he hopes the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will allocate funds to help cover costs, as Holmes Street is a state highway. Funds towards the project are also coming from the Frankfort Plant Board and from Columbia Gas. Applying for further federal funds for the project is also a top priority.
Wright commended the city on their efforts in securing federal funding for projects.
“You all have done probably a better job than any other community in the state in getting federal funding," he said. "In all the different projects you have done, you have been very successful. You have an amazing track record.”
Frankfort Fire Chief Jason Monroe presented his department’s plans for continuing a three-tiered approach to community engagement: education, outreach and increasing the number of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in the community. He estimates that the city will need to invest in another 40 devices to ensure that every public facility (schools, parks, sports fields and public event spaces) have ready access to these lifesaving tools.
He also detailed that through efforts by the department, some 200 Frankfort residents have been certified in CPR since the first of the year.
“We can’t have too many people trained in CPR,” he told the board.
There will also be an increased presence of EMT and paramedics at sporting events and public gatherings in order to avoid tragedies like the cardiac arrest death at last fall’s Black Cat Chase.
He also detailed updates to the plans for the new Station 1 facility on the site of the old Pic Pac grocery store at Second and Steele streets. In 2017 when the initial plans were discussed, the contract with the construction agency was $182,500 for full engineering schematics and blueprints.
Since that time, the location of the new station has changed, the facility has been expanded to include necessary additions not currently available at the existing facility next to City Hall, and the cost has skyrocketed an additional $317,000 to just shy of $500,000. To date, the city has paid $107,000 towards that cost, leaving a $392,500 shortfall.
Commissioners raised questions about the language in the contract with the architect of the plan, stating that this much of a jump in cost should be grounds for them to terminate the contract and run an RFP to continue it with another, more affordable option.
“I don’t know if that would even be beneficial,” Monroe replied. “We’re under a contract for these documents.”
City Solicitor Laura Ross told the board that she would investigate the contract to see if the city has any other recourse to avoid this huge jump in cost.
“As this is a professional services agreement, there is more flexibility in the language, but I need to verify to see just how much,” she said.
Assistant Frankfort Police Chief Derrick Napier presented a preliminary proposal for the department to purchase FLOCK camera systems, a vehicle identification program that would allow law enforcement to more quickly respond to stolen vehicle activity in the city, as well as more easily track vehicles in Amber Alert or Golden Alert situations. These images would then be able to be cross-referenced through the National Criminal Information Database (NCID) to aid in investigation.
FLOCK camera systems are in place in Louisville, Lexington, Georgetown and Versailles, but at a cost of almost $3,000 per camera per year, are a sizable expense. A formal proposal for the camera systems will be presented to the board at the March 27 meeting.
Other items on the tentative agenda for the meeting include approval of the rezoning of the property at 954 Wilkinson Blvd. from multifamily district to general industrial to allow for the construction of the Daniel Boone Distillery, and a second reading and vote on budget appropriations by the city.
The board went into a brief executive session regarding the ongoing litigation against the city by Commissioner Kyle Thompson, but no action was taken.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.