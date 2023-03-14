A resolution that would see Frankfort become the third city in Kentucky to adopt anti-discriminatory policies regarding hairstyles had its first reading Monday night at the city commission meeting.

In what would be a municipally-adopted CROWN Act, this resolution would offer protections to people of color in Frankfort who wear natural or protective hairstyles. Louisville and Covington have both passed similar resolutions in recent months. Senate Bill 63, sponsored by GOP Sen. Whitney Westerfield (R-Fruit Hill), which would enact a statewide CROWN protection law has stagnated after being recommitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee on March 2.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription