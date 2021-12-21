Declared as Carrie Lasley Day by the City of Frankfort, Dec. 21 will honor a well-known retired educator on her birthday for years to come.
The Frankfort City Commission presented a proclamation to Lasley to officially declare her birthday, Dec. 21, as Carrie Lasley Day during a recent meeting. Lasley celebrated her 90th birthday this week after a surprise birthday lunch Saturday at the Frankfort Country Club.
Lasley said she was proud to be honored by the city.
A teaching career that began in Christian County later led Lasley to Franklin County, where she was one of the first teachers to integrate Thornhill Elementary School in 1971. She continued to teach in Franklin County until her retirement in 1988.
Lasley also played an important role as a substitute teacher both in the city and county school systems for 20 years after her retirement.
“She has served the faith community in Franklin County as the Emeritus Minister of Music at First Baptist Church on Clinton Street and has provided her services free of charge many times over the years to local churches and community events that required a musician. She has also taught music privately to encourage youth to pursue music, whether it be through study, composing, listening, performing, or participation to enrich their lives and the lives of others,” the city proclamation read.
Lasley is also a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., where she continues to serve the public in a capacity that confronts the challenges of not only African Americans, but all Americans.
Because of her service, Lasley was honored in 2014 by local organizations as a pioneer educator at the 56th annual Whitaker Bank Farm City Banquet. She also received the Church Women United’s 2019 Key Woman Award.
Lasley said the highlights of her life include finishing college, where she liked to play bridge, and watching as her family grew to include her two daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“I would just like to say that I have been blessed to see so many generations of my descendants. I am thankful that the Lord let me live to see it,” she said.
Her time as an educator shaped her as a person in many ways, Lasley said, one of which she continues to carry with her.
“I learned to be more forgiving and to not judge people based on their worst day. People are so much more than their worst day,” she said.
Lasley added one of the biggest life lessons she has learned over the years has been navigating in different environments as a black educator “where people weren’t accustomed to working with or being around people who looked like me.”
Lasley said she looks forward to a number of things in life, including one day winning the lottery.
“I want to be rich,” she said.
Lasley’s granddaughter Heather Crabbe said her grandmother was the second black educator to teach in the Franklin County School District after integration.
“Her dear friend and sorority sister Ms. Dolly Graham was the first to do so and encouraged my grandmother to join her at Thornhill Elementary School, which she did,” Crabbe said. “Even after retirement, my grandmother continued to serve as a substitute teacher into her 80s.”
Crabbe said when Lasley is out and about, it is not unusual for her grandmother to be stopped by people who share that they had her as a teacher when they were children.
“They often comment on the positive impact that she had on them. I am inspired by the amount of people and numerous generations that she was able to influence; the spectrum of ages of those who continue to approach her is evidence of her many decades spent loving the children of our commonwealth. I am proud to be her granddaughter,” she said.
While her grandmother is not originally from Frankfort, Crabbe said Lasley has lived here for over 50 years and the city is a special place for her family.
“It’s important to tell people how you feel about them, and I recognize that even more so after living through nearly two years of a pandemic. My grandmother is a guiding light and an inspiration. She is loved beyond words, and being able to celebrate her in this way is a blessing,” Crabbe said.
Lasley’s family and friends joined together to surprise her with the birthday celebration at the Frankfort Country Club, where Crabbe said many people helped make the event extra special.
“We have found incredible meaning in planning this event, from working with people and businesses who are familiar to me from my childhood to building relationships with a new generation of business owners.
“A special thanks to Bill Rodgers, who came out of retirement to photograph the event, Trish Freeman with Bella’s Confectionery, City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge, invitations by Monique Gilliam-Avery, Frankfort Country Club Event Planner and Manager Nikki Cook and Frankfort Country Club members Chris and Gina Helvey,” she said.
Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner Jason Glass also submitted his remarks in a pre-recorded message to Lasley.
Glass said Lasley’s passion and dedication to education embodies what the KDE is looking for in teachers today.
“Alongside your dear friend Ms. Dolly Graham, you’ve played an integral role in bringing together the Franklin County School District and helped your students see that they, too, could achieve their dreams,” he said.
Glass added it is no surprise Lasley’s students praise her for the positive impact she has had on their lives, and he hopes today’s educators have the same impact on their students.
Brigitte Blom, president and CEO of the Prichard Committee, attended in person and spoke at the event as well. She said Lasley exemplifies the committee’s phrase “Teaching Matters Most.”
“She was a trailblazer who positively impacted the lives of thousands of Kentuckians through her commitment to their education. Her granddaughter Heather, a Prichard Committee member, carries her grandmother’s legacy today, both professionally and personally,” Blom said. “It’s an honor to attend Ms. Lesley’s 90th birthday celebration and to witness the outpouring of love and gratitude for an exceptional life of service.”
Glass also expressed his appreciation from the KDE and others for Lasley’s dedication.
“Thank you for everything you’ve done to better education here in the commonwealth and in Franklin County. We wish you a very happy birthday,” he said.
