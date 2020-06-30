What looked to be a routine approval from the Frankfort City Commission in regards to the development plan for Tax Increment Financing (TIF) for Parcels B and C was anything but at Monday evening’s meeting.
Jim Parsons, the KMK Law TIF expert hired by the city and county to guide them through the process of helping fund public infrastructure on the former Capital Plaza land, gave an overview and schedule for the project.
The city is looking to fund the public portion of the project, including a parking garage that was mandated by the state when sold the land, through TIF. A portion of the money the city and county would make off increased occupational, property and sales tax revenues within a certain period would go back to the developers to pay for the public infrastructure, including the parking garage, an extension of Washington Street and sidewalks.
The amount owed to the developers would be set and if the amount were paid back sooner than expected, the TIF would expire earlier than its original end date. Current projections estimate that Parcels B and C are expected to generate roughly $30 million in tax revenues in 20 years between the county and the city.
“The first step is to prepare a development plan — a concept identifying the area you’re creating the TIF district for and basically discuss the reasons why the area qualifies as a TIF and what you plan for development of the area includes,” he told city leaders, who met by videoconference due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“It’s really a general document, but it’s a statutory requirement. It really doesn’t commit the city and county to do anything specific.”
Once the development plan has been approved, the next step is to schedule and advertise a public hearing. But at least one commissioner said he hadn't had enough time to adequately consider the development plan’s approval since city commissioners didn’t receive the paperwork until Friday.
“I don’t believe we are at that point yet (to schedule a public hearing) until we get to see the impacts of the entire project within the defined boundary,” Commissioner Eric Whisman said. “The local hearing is important and not something we need to rush or get out of the way.”
The commissioner added that the community has not received much information on the project and that there is a lot of concern and fear. While citizens' fears are likely unwarranted, Whisman said, he wants the city commission to be transparent and work with citizens to help them better fully understand the project.
“This is not viable whatsoever and is completely contingent on the state’s participation,” Whisman said. “The state took this action without consulting with the commission or members of the community and dropped this project in our lap. In some ways thankfully so, but they must participate in some manner.”
City leaders agreed to continue reviewing the development plan, submit any questions to Parsons within a week and set a vote on the approval of the plan for the commission's July 13 work session.
Once the public hearing has been scheduled and advertised, the city will also need to prepare pledge documents — a local participation agreement that contains the actual tax pledge from the city and any other participating taxing districts.
“This is one of the most important documents in this whole process,” Parsons said. “It includes taxes that are subject to being pledged. It includes the project and how you plan to use tax revenue and also sets the term of the pledge.”
He said the maximum term is 30 years, but Parsons stated that this project will likely use a 20-year pledge, although that will ultimately be decided further on in the project.
Other taxing districts such as the library, extension office or health department can pledge tax revenue to the project, but school districts are not allowed to. Those entities that choose to participate must vote before being able to do so.
“The development agreement is equally as important as the local participation agreement because it sets the stage for how much of the TIF pledge you’re going to commit to the developer or pay public costs associated with the project,” Parsons added.
Next the city would ask the state to participate through one of its many programs — specifically the mixed use program that allows for the recovery of state real property taxes, sales and income taxes.
“The guts of this will be in the development agreement with the developer. We can say we’ll participate X if the state participates X,” explained City Manager Keith Parker, who added that due diligence needs to be spent on the development agreement, not the development plan, which he called a formality.
“The development agreement is when I want to hear the public’s input,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.