Photo of City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge speaking at rally for former City Manager Keith Parker in August. (Austin Horn | State Journal)

The City of Frankfort sent a formal denial last week of Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge’s complaint alleging that Mayor Bill May and other commissioners violated the state open meetings law.

Waldridge’s complaint challenges an Aug. 10 closed session prior to a vote in open session to fire City Manager Keith Parker. Parker was fired “without cause” in a 3-2 vote, with Waldridge and Commissioner Scott Tippett opposed.

Her complaint differs from earlier complaints filed by The State Journal and commission candidate Kyle Thompson because it cites what she personally heard in that closed session as direct evidence.

Waldridge claimed in the complaint, as she has previously, that the closed session held prior to Parker’s firing contained none of the content that is exempted in the open meetings law. Currently, those exemptions allow bodies to go into closed session for “discussion of discipline or dismissal of any identified or unidentified city employee’s conduct.”

“Upon entering closed session, the discussion immediately turned to the process for dismissing an employee, terms of removal, and severance,” Waldridge wrote. “There was no discussion at the Aug. 10 meeting, or in any prior meeting, of discipline or dismissal of any identified or unidentified city employee’s conduct.”

May disagrees. Though he wrote in the response that he “will not reveal substantive details of that discussion” due to it being a closed session, he generally characterized the conversation as falling within the open meetings exception for personnel matters. 

“As I was present during this discussion, I can state with confidence that this discussion specifically related to potential discipline or dismissal of an employee — the then-City Manager Keith Parker,” May wrote. “The discussion quickly, and appropriately per the statute, focused on dismissal of Mr. Parker.”

In response to Waldridge’s allegation that the discussion was limited to procedure, May also defended discussion of “procedural details.”

“Nothing prohibits the dismissal discussion from including necessary procedural details directly related to the dismissal itself,” May wrote.

Amye Bensenhaver, a retired Assistant Attorney General who wrote open records and open meetings opinions for 25 years, disagrees. She called the mayor’s interpretation of the exception “strained.”

“Closed session discussion of whether to dismiss is clearly permissible; Closed session discussion of the ‘procedural details‘ of dismissal are not,” Bensenhaver said. “The procedural details related to dismissal do not ‘lead to’ dismissal. They follow the final decision to dismiss. The exception, which is intended to protect the employee’s reputation leading up to dismissal, does not extend to these post-dismissal details.”

