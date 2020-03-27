city logo
The City of Frankfort has extended the deadline for filing taxes on net profit accounts to July 15.

Businesses will not accrue penalties or interest on taxes filed by the extended deadline.

“The City of Frankfort recognizes the financial impact on businesses, employees and citizens resulting from federal, state and local actions necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and wishes to prevent additional financial strain on the businesses and citizens of the city during this emergency,” city officials said a press release.

Anyone with questions may contact the city’s finance department by calling City Hall at 502-875-8500 and selecting finance from the automated menu.

