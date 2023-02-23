On Thursday, the city’s finance committee met to discuss the status of municipal investments, the status of delinquent taxes and fees, as well as income and expenditures as they enter the final quarter of the 2023 fiscal year.
City Finance Director Alicia Boyd and representatives of Community Trust Bank, who maintain some of the larger investment accounts for the city, detailed the opportunities to reinvest funds from the sewer department’s investment portfolio to yield a higher interest rate, with a potential rate study to follow.
“The sewer department has a lot of things going on right now, but I wanted to get a feel from the committee as to what you feel comfortable doing,” Boyd said.
This could include reinvesting in Standard & Poor’s 500 “blue chip” stocks. Community Trust’s Brian Chavis told the committee that “the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will decrease or slow down the interest rate hikes is not very likely in the next few months. I just don’t see it happening.”
Boyd also announced that as of this month, the city saw a 98% collection rate on property taxes, and a 70% average collection rate on all taxes and fees due. Occupational tax revenues are still down, with the city looking at a shortfall of just over $6.4 million in the three years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a bit of good news for city coffers, there have been three consecutive quarters of increased occupational tax revenue, with quarter 1 (Q1) seeing a 12% hike and Q2 and Q3 at 7% increases each, and a further 7% increase estimated for the final quarter, which if met would mean the city would be in the black on occupational tax revenue at the close of fiscal year 2023.
One issue that appears to be holding back the city’s collection of occupational taxes is out of date software, and the necessity to modernize the process for billing businesses, as well as implementing the ability to process credit and debit cards at City Hall for items such as business license fees.
Deputy Finance Director Angie Disponette explained that the city could also look into “putting more teeth into the ordinances without being overly aggressive” regarding business tax payment.
“It will help us in the long run to really get out there and get more of these delinquent taxes paid in,” she continued.
The next meeting of the Finance Committee will be held at City Hall on Monday, May 15 at 10 a.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.