On Thursday, the city’s finance committee met to discuss the status of municipal investments, the status of delinquent taxes and fees, as well as income and expenditures as they enter the final quarter of the 2023 fiscal year.

City hall

City Finance Director Alicia Boyd and representatives of Community Trust Bank, who maintain some of the larger investment accounts for the city, detailed the opportunities to reinvest funds from the sewer department’s investment portfolio to yield a higher interest rate, with a potential rate study to follow.

