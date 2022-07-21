Finance Director Alicia Boyd presented a draft of the fund balance policy created by the finance committee at last week’s city commission work session.
Along with Boyd, Mayor Layne Wilkerson, Commissioner Leesa Unger and City Manager Laura Hagg serve on the newly-formed finance committee, which had its first official meeting in mid-May.
“The city, to my knowledge, has never had any type of a minimum fund balance policy,” Boyd said, adding that was one of the first items the committee discussed. “I prefer not to call it a rainy day policy, but that is basically what it is.”
The city would maintain a certain level of funds that in the event of something unexpected it would be available to tap into if needed.
Per industry guidelines, the city would maintain a minimum of two months’ of either its revenues or expenditures as it relates to the general fund. The finance committee proposes the city have four months’ of operating expenditures on hand.
“The reason why we want to go with operating expenditures is because, as you know, over COVID our revenues fluctuated greatly because we lost state occupational tax and we also got some federal dollars. So it went kind of up and down over a couple of years,” she explained.
“But our operating expenditures are going to stay more constant. They’ll go up a little bit every year but for the most part they will stay more steady.”
Boyd noted that the draft policy as written should be changed to say “general fund operating expenditures” and remove any bond payments and capital improvements because the city pays for those by transferring the money over into its capital improvements account.
She also pointed out that when she originally quoted $12 million as four months’ worth of operating expenses it was under the previous $36 million budget. However, with increases in both payroll and general costs of living that figure would only cover about three months’ worth of operating expenditures.
“So that could be another thing that we could change if the board is good with that,” Boyd added, saying she’d be happy to make those alterations and bring it back to the city commission at Monday’s voting meeting.
She also stressed that the city’s policy dictates that restricted funds must be spent before unrestricted funds when both are available for a particular expenditure. Boyd said that is because unrestricted funds are considered rainy day funds and can be moved forward every year and be used for any number of things. Restricted funds have more strings attached.
“That’s why I think if you’ve got the opportunity to spend restricted money on something, we should spend that money first and save unrestricted for rainy day,” she remarked.
Even if the fund balance policy is adopted it doesn’t mean that the balance in the rainy day fund can’t dip below $12 million, Boyd stated.
“If we do, there is some description in here on how we would be able to get back to that minimum amount over a three-year period,” she added, saying the city can reduce expenditures for a couple of years if it needs to. “Obviously we don’t want to take away important taxpayer services.”
According to Boyd, the three months’ worth of rainy day funding will also give the city a level of comfort as far as what leaders decide to spend one-time funds on.
