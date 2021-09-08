Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson and the city commission have proclaimed Sept. 11 as American Public Service Heroes Day to honor the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Retired Fire Department of the City of New York Lt. Scott Maxwell accepted the proclamation on behalf of his colleagues at the Aug. 23 city commission work session. Maxwell responded to the scene at the World Trade Center and served as Rescue 3 lieutenant for many years after the attacks.

To commemorate the anniversary, Frankfort Plant Board and the city partnered to create a program featuring Maxwell in conversation with City Commissioner Kyle Thompson.

In the hour-long video, Maxwell recounts the resilience and heroism of his fellow first responders through personal stories of the fear, anxiety and renewed sense of patriotism the event inspired. He also shares his personal experience of arriving at the scene to the massive job in front of them — firefighting, searching, rescuing and, ultimately, recovering.

“Our public servants have a profound impact on our community and it is important to recognize their sacrifice and commitment,” Wilkerson said. “It was an honor to have Lt. Scott Maxwell, retired, join the Board of Commission meeting and share with us the commitment he and colleagues put forth in serving our country each and every day of the year.”

“Sept. 11, 2021 is the 20th anniversary of the attacks that showed us the fragility of life, regardless of geographic location, socio-economic status, race, creed, or religion while showing us the character and quality of our American heroes that daily serve our cities across the country,” Thompson added. 

The program will air on Cable 10 Saturday at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. The recorded interview will also be available on FPB and City of Frankfort social media pages following the Sept. 11 premiere.

For questions regarding the city’s commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, contact Blair Hecker, bhecker@frankfort.ky.gov.

On the 10th anniversary of 9/11, the city was presented with a section of beam from the World Trade Center. It is on display at the Public Safety Building as a monument to all that was lost but also to honor the service of all who remain.

