After the City of Frankfort approved a development agreement with the company that owns downtown Parcels B and C, city officials met to go over the document with the Franklin County Fiscal Court on Friday.
The city hopes that the county will participate in pledging some portion of future marginal tax revenue that could result from the development to reimburse the city and the developer for the cost of public infrastructure.
The Fiscal Court had questions.
One set in particular revealed a belief of the city and its legal counsel that the proposed parking garage and transit center would be "100% public," as opposed to having parking spots dedicated to the Capital Plaza Hotel.
Many other questions hinged on the familiar question of what amount of “skin in the game” the developer has relative to the city or county. Magistrate Michael Mueller forwarded that concern relative to the one commitment to public infrastructure the developer has made: the northward extension of Washington Street to Mero Street.
Mayor Layne Wilkerson emphasized, as the city has previously, that city government will be the first to lose its “skin in the game” via TIF (Tax Increment Financing) reimbursement of the bonds it issues to pay for the state-mandated parking garage.
“The developer will have an opportunity to get reimbursed after the city is reimbursed for the cost of the debt service,” Wilkerson said. “We have to be paid back first. So once we don't have skin in the game any longer, then he (the developer) would have an opportunity to get paid back.”
The parking garage’s construction was part of the state’s deed to Parcels B and C owner Marty Johnson, and was included to meet the state’s longstanding contractual obligation to the Capital Plaza Hotel for parking.
The entire project hinges on two things, both of which Wilkerson said the city is confident will come to fruition: the city’s receipt of a $5.5 million federal grant to assist in building the garage and a local transit center as well as the state granting a one-year extension of its April 2022 deadline for completion of the garage.
The city and county’s TIF attorney Jim Parsons said that it was initially Johnson and developing partner Craig Turner of CRM Companies’ intention to build the garage and then ask for TIF reimbursement, but the city’s likely receipt of the grant for the garage and transit center changed their plans.
A recent shift in the discussion surrounding the parking garage was highlighted during the discussion when Parsons and City Attorney Laura Ross said that it was their belief that spaces would, in general, not be “designated” for the hotel but would rather be “100% public,” though often used by those who stay at the downtown hotel.
It is unclear when the understanding for the garage to be “100% public” and not have committed spaces for the hotel changed from a previously reported 150 spaces dedicated to the hotel.
City representatives also repeated that in the development agreement, New Frankfort committed to a project in accordance with the project vision first presented more than a year ago. That project vision includes apartments, retail and office space and a potential acquisition of the Capital Plaza Hotel for a total of around $50 million in private investment.
The court’s questions
In response to a question from Judge-Executive Huston Wells, Ross laid out the next steps for financing to come back to the county.
At Monday’s meeting, the city is slated to discuss its TIF pledge percentage towards public infrastructure in the area. If the city commission agrees on a percentage to commit to the reimbursable parts of the development, then the city will go back to the county and ask for the court to land on a percentage to commit to the project, Ross said.
From there, the city would be able to come back to the county with a local participation agreement and a development ordinance wherein the county could determine what percentage of marginal revenue it would commit.
Special taxing districts such as the health department and the library board are no longer being discussed as possible sources of future TIF money.
Magistrate Scotty Tracy shared concerns about what the actual cost of the developer extending Washington Street — which is projected to be $1.5 million — would be if evaluated by an independent party and whether or not the garage’s construction would be a publicly bid project.
“I read that almost like it's guaranteed he's going to get this is,” Tracy said, in reference to Turner’s CRM Companies. “There are several line items in here that indicate that he's favored to get it. I just want to make sure it's going to go out to bid, and that everybody's gonna have an opportunity to bid on it.”
Parsons reassured Tracy on this front, saying that the project will undergo a public bid process.
The question of which exact tax — as the city and county both are funded by more than one tax stream — would contribute to the TIF was asked by Mueller and later Magistrate Sherry Sebastian.
Wilkerson and Parsons responded that for the state TIF application, it depends on which application the group decides to pursue: the real property/ad valorem TIF or the mixed-use TIF. More money could be available via the mixed-use TIF, but it requires a more arduous state application process and is less clear-cut, per Wilkerson.
Wilkerson said that since most of the nearly 12-acre site is vacant, the added property value if the development were to happen would be apparent.
“I do think the property tax is something that would be more reliable to look at, because we know what those rates are, and once something gets built we can more easily predict what that number would be,” he said.
Sebastian agreed the occupational tax — the proposed development is envisioning some retail and office space as well as apartments — would be murkier, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on use of office space.
“That occupational tax for me is sort of like putting my finger on a piece of mercury,” Sebastian said.
Magistrate J.W. Blackburn pointed out that if businesses within Franklin County choose to move to the development’s storefront, then there may not be much of a gain from the county’s perspective.
“If, say, Poppy’s Bakery down the road here wants to move to a shiny new storefront down there — and we're collecting taxes on them up here — we'll lose that revenue,” Blackburn said. “And it will be given to the developer and for the parking garage, which half of those spaces are going to go to the hotel. So I don't want to be pessimistic, I just want this to be a successful development.”
Parsons largely agreed with Blackburn’s account.
Sebastian pointed out that a previous understanding of the garage’s purpose was that much of it would be for private use — particularly for the Capital Plaza Hotel.
“I'm not really sure what the the true public element is that the city is paying for in the parking garage, if the spaces are going to be designated for for a variety of purposes, because the you know, folks who come and shop in the shops are going to need designated spaces for them, people who are living in the condos, they're going to need a space to park, people coming to the hotel.
According to New Frankfort and CRM’s project vision, a parking lot would be built in the middle of Parcel B land.
Parsons added that he considers the garage to be public, to which Ross agreed.
“The hotel will probably require at least some rights to a certain amount of spaces, not necessarily designated spaces in the garage,” Parsons said. “I treat it as 100% public.”
Booth, for her part, expressed a general distaste for spending any of the county’s future funds on the development.
