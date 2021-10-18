The money is coming, at least for the next few years, according to Frankfort’s consultant in Washington, D.C.
“There’s a lot of money in a lot places for a lot of stuff,” Andy Seth, President of Sustainable Strategies DC, said. “This could transform Frankfort.”
Seth presented to the city commission on the various options for spending it has for funds it has received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and the forthcoming Build Back Better Plan, which is set to include significant investments in infrastructure.
For uses of these funds, and the ability for the city to secure more funding from federal sources, Seth recommended that it focus on applications that have aspects that are planned, those that spur job growth, those that help low-income groups most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and “green,” climate-friendly initiatives.
Top of mind for city officials is the revenue loss incurred due to the pandemic. Since state government workers have had the option to work remotely during that time, the city has lost out on prized occupational tax revenue — roughly $1.9 million in the last fiscal year.
It has been able to plug the hole with CARES Act funds, but officials are unsure how long, and to what extent, that hole will remain.
Finance Director Alicia Boyd and City Manager Laura Hagg said that the loss was even worse than the $1.9 million occupational tax hit, though the exact extent is unclear.
Mayor Layne Wilkerson asked if the city could likely put all or most of its relief funds to general use because of its documented hit due to the pandemic, to which Seth responded that it was his understanding that it could.
“I don't mean to suggest that you're lucky that you've got the revenue hole, but for those communities that don't have it, they've got to spend it in one of these specific buckets,” Seth said. “And it does get a little bit more challenging for those communities just because they really do need to stay within the lanes with some very specific criteria.”
Seth also emphasized the impending deluge of funds to support local transit infrastructure, emphasizing projects that encourage alternative transportation modes to cars.
“Whatever the project is, there’s a lot of bites at the apple if you can demonstrate that it reduces carbon, gets people out of their cars and encourages biking and walking,” Seth said.
On a related note, the one action item the city commission had before it on Monday was tabled for the next regular meeting.
That item was giving staff permission to submit a joint application to the United States Economic Development Administration's grant program for American Rescue Plan Act, Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation for sports fields' improvements at Capitol View and Lakeview Parks.
“The project would work toward diamond ball field improvements in lighting and other needed components to begin attracting more and larger tournaments which would benefit our local economy,” the agenda item read.
The city’s local match would be $300,000.
Wilkerson said he was supportive of the project, but wondered if there might be an “opportunity cost.”
“If we don't have anything else, then of course, this is a no brainer,” Wilkerson said.
Commissioners Kyle Thompson and Leesa Unger expressed a similar sentiment of not wanting to commit before exploring other options.
