The Frankfort City Commission adopted its 2020-21 fiscal year budget Monday, but the vote wasn’t unanimous.
A near continuation of the current budget at $35 million overall, the budget includes a 0.5% salary increase for city employees. Although city leaders said they will consider an additional raise for employees later in the year after they better understand the financial impact of COVID-19.
“We’ll go back and revisit some parts of the budget that we’re going to make changes to,” said Mayor Bill May. “In particular, the part about employee raises — that’ll be looked at.
“Don’t take this as the final budget.”
Commissioner Eric Whisman, the lone dissenter at both the first and second readings of the budget, said at the June 22 meeting that he would rather wait to take action on employee raises until the amount of occupational tax revenue lost from the coronavirus pandemic is determined. Many state workers who commute to Frankfort have been working from home and paying their occupational tax to their home cities rather than to Frankfort.
City staff expect to have a better picture of the virus’ impact near the end of July. However, City Manager Keith Parker expects it to be a $3 million loss for the 2020-21 fiscal year. Prior to the pandemic, the city’s occupational and insurance license revenue was projected to be $24.1 million, which is the same as the current fiscal year. Currently, the projections have dropped close to $21 million.
Whisman also raised concerns that the budget process was too hurried to meet the July 1 deadline.
“We received this about 10 days ago, barely enough time to get it through before the deadline,” he said. “I think we have a lot of work to do.”
