The City of Frankfort added a new member to its administration on Wednesday, voting unanimously to hire Penny Peavler as the new strategic initiatives consultant.
Peavler’s contract is for a year and will pay her $7,000 per month. According to her LinkedIn profile, the Frankfort native is the owner of Cultural Tourism Consultants LLC, an adjunct professor at Bellarmine University, and most recently held the CEO position at Louisville’s Frazier History Museum from 2015 to 2019.
New Mayor Layne Wilkerson, who proposed hiring such a consultant at the commission’s first meeting of the year, said that Peavler will report directly to the city commission.
“All of her past positions gave her experience in managing projects, and in arts, tourism and culture,” Wilkerson said. “They also put her in contact with people in all walks of life throughout the state and beyond. Those relationships and the ability to connect the dots to so many different projects and personalities will be beneficial for Frankfort. Plus, she's from Frankfort.
“I think the stars really aligned here.”
Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge questioned the $7,000 monthly expense but ultimately voted for Peavler’s hiring.
Wilkerson said that the figure was a fair one to the city and to Peavler for her services.
All members of the commission had expressed support for the position, which was discussed at the city's last meeting.
Wilkerson has billed the position as one that would help direct the city’s big-picture plans, and direct some of its major projects. He also stressed that Peavler, given her connections across the state and nation, could be someone capable of thinking outside the box for financing and potential partnerships.
Wilkerson previously said that the one-year consulting arrangement would act as something of a trial run for a potential full-time position.
City manager
Members of the city commission also discussed the timeline and process for hiring a new full-time city manager, as well as the status of interim City Manager Tom Russell.
Waldridge brought up concerns about Russell’s employment status if the search drags out.
Human Resources Director Kathy Fields said that Russell is still a seasonal employee; he holds the position of emergency management director, a role that he occupied prior to former City Manager Keith Parker’s firing.
“He can work nine months in a fiscal year,” Fields said. “If he exceeds nine months in a fiscal year, then that would put him in a full-time capacity and the city would begin making retirement contributions.”
Waldridge said that she believes that Russell's deadline to take three months off would start at the beginning of April.
Fields said that the situation is “new territory” for her, and that she would research the matter more.
Waldridge, who said a concern of hers would be the extra retirement expense that the city would have to contribute if Russell went full-time, initially made a motion to remove Russell but rescinded it.
“We’re coming down to the brunt of things,” she said. “I would really like this to push forward on the Monday meeting. The decision will need to be made … the facts are the facts. I understand that some don’t want to move forward. I think we have to move forward for Frankfort, and it’s going to put us in a bad position if we don’t.”
Waldridge said on Thursday that she will make an official motion to dismiss Russell from his interim city manager role at the next city meeting on Monday.
"I think we need to dismiss him on Monday so he can spend all of this time before April working with emergency management on vaccines and COVID-19," Waldridge said.
After discussion about Russell’s situation, Wilkerson re-directed the commission to consider the hiring timeline for the new city manager.
Members of the commission agreed to have any revisions for the current job description of the position to city staff by Sunday night. The commission plans vote on a final job description with qualifications at its meeting next Monday.
Waldridge also suggested that each member of the commission be able to put two people on a committee to assist the commission and staff in hiring the eventual city manager.
Commissioner Leesa Unger brought up the planned nationwide search for the position if the commission chooses to do so and asked how much that would cost. Fields said that the commission's last nationwide search cost around $25,000.
Fields said it is common for the position to be open for around four weeks, but that the timeline would ultimately be up to the board.
