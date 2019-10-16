The City of Frankfort is considering ways to revitalize Blanton’s Landing, an empty property along the river beneath the East Main Street end of the Capitol Avenue Bridge.
Now owned by the city, the area was used for more than 100 years by the Blanton family as a wharf, lumberyard and plastics factory.
The Frankfort Public Works Department has sprayed and cleaned out overgrowth and the parking lot needs to be striped and sealed.
"It’s underutilized; it’s a nice area,” City Manager Keith Parker said.
The city plans to send out an RFP (request for proposals) to solicit ideas for how the historic spot can best be used as part of the ongoing revitalization of Frankfort.
“Then we can pick the ideas we like the best,” Parker added. “We have a process for that and then we can enter into negotiations with one or more people.”
These could include developers, other businesses and nonprofit organizations.
One idea floated was using the site to hold concerts against the backdrop of the cliff wall below the Kentucky Military History Museum.