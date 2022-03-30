The city commission OK’d an order to establish a finance committee, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) and resolution to share a building inspector with the county and a measure in support of Bourbon on the Banks at Monday’s first in-person voting meeting of the year.
In a unanimous vote, elected leaders approved an order to create the city’s first finance committee, which will be composed of two city commission representatives, Finance Director Alicia Boyd and City Manager Laura Hagg or her designee and serve as an extension of the Board of Commissioners (BoC).
“We agree that a finance committee is a practical way for the BoC to provide oversight on the government’s financial resources and liabilities, annual audits and any other conditions that may pose a threat to the financial resources of the city,” Hagg stated.
“It is also a good mechanism to suggest services designed to best utilize, protect and grow not only the funds of the City of Frankfort, but the city as a whole.”
The idea for the creation of the finance committee, which will meet quarterly — in February, May, August and November, was tossed around at the March 14 work session with Boyd calling it a good way for the city commissioners who will serve on the committee to become better educated on tax increment financing (TIF), the Parcels B and C roll out, the building of the parking garage and bonds associated with that project, the investment policy the city is looking to adopt and a rainy day minimum fund balance policy.
At the work session Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge inquired as to whether a member of the community could be added to the finance committee. She thought it was a good idea because the city uses taxpayers’ money.
“There was some discussion about bringing on a citizen but I think that the city solicitor sent you an email basically saying to the effect that it would be best not to have someone outside of executive staff and two of you all on that committee,” Boyd told the commission, adding that other Kentucky cities with finance committees do not have a citizen representative.
Boyd noted that she is strongly in support of the creation of the committee.
“This is great that we are doing this. We’re leading the way,” Commissioner Leesa Unger said.
Mayor Layne Wilkerson, who has a background in finance, volunteered to serve on the committee. However, after some back-and-forth discussion regarding which two city commissioners would serve on the finance committee, elected leaders eventually decided to wait until the April work session to vote.
“The first official meeting is in May so you have a little bit of time,” Boyd added.
At the March 18 fiscal court meeting county leaders unanimously approved a resolution to allow one of its building inspectors to help perform city inspections. On Monday the city commission OK’d an MOU and resolution to that effect.
The city’s building inspector is expected to be on leave for approximately nine months and the MOU and resolution, which was endorsed by both Franklin County Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt and Frankfort Planning Director Eric Cockley, allows one of the county’s two inspectors to fill in during that time.
According to the MOU, the city will pay half of the salary and benefits for the building inspector and grant a $7,500 vehicle allowance during that term when the inspector is being used. It also allows the county to retain 25% of the city’s permit fees for administrative costs.
“I appreciate our staff being proactive and making sure that our services are not interrupted due to certain staff being out,” Waldridge stated.
“This is what partnership looks like between city and county governments when it’s needed.”
City leaders also passed a resolution in support of the Bourbon on the Banks Festival planned for Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 in downtown Frankfort.
For this year’s event the city has contributed approximately $10,000 of in-kind staff time and at Monday’s meeting the commission OK’d a $5,000 monetary sponsorship of the festival, which features a bourbon-tasting event, rare bourbon auction, street fair and an after-party and brings a crowd downtown.
A portion of the funds generated from the Bourbon on the Banks Festival are used to fund scholarships for the Kentucky State University fermentation and distillation science program.
Speaking of KSU, the city commission also allocated the remaining funds from the Shop Local Frankfort gift card program for the purchase of $25 gift cards to be given to university students on April 29, the night of the free International Jazz Festival concert at the Grand Theatre downtown.
Approximately $20,000 to $23,000, which is remaining on the city’s initial $100,000 investment in the Shop Local Frankfort program, will be spent to purchase the gift cards. K-State students will be encouraged to access the Thorobred Trail, which connects the campus with downtown, and use the gift cards for shopping and dining experiences at local businesses.
The gift cards will be valid for a 12-month period and any unspent funds on expired cards will be returned to the city.
In other business, the commission:
• Approved a contract with Woodland Tree Care for phase two of the tree canopy project. The total cost of the project is $26,322 with $12,122 coming from the Bluegrass Community Fund-Frankfort Tree Planting Plan account and $11,800 from the forestry budget. The completion date for phase two is set for April 30.
• Awarded the auditor contract to MCM CPAs and Advisors in the amount of $43,000 with the possibility to extend the contract for four additional years. The city’s previous auditor, CTM, has conducted the audit since Fiscal Year 2015 and industry guidelines recommend rotating auditors every five years or so.
• Reappointed Lisa Gabbard, Katima Smith-Willis and Yolanda E. Diaz to the Frankfort Human Rights Commission.
• Approved the purchase of three 2021 Chevrolet Silverados for the sewer department.
• OK’d the submission of a 2022-23 Kentucky Composting Grant application to the Kentucky Division of Waste Management composting assistance section.
• Authorized the Frankfort Police Department to apply for the 2022 Walmart Local Community Grant for the purchase of child safety seats.
• Approved a lease agreement with the Franklin County Clerk’s Office to utilize the former Frankfort Plant Board building for election-related services.
• OK’d a one-year lease agreement with Kentucky E-bike Adventures to set up a trailer to rent e-bikes at River View Park. The business is set to open this weekend.
• Authorized the submission of a 2022-23 Kentucky Recycling Grant application to the Kentucky Division of Waste Management recycling assistance section.
• Had a first reading of an ordinance for the Entertainment District Center to establish regular weekly hours and permitting special events falling outside of regular hours.
• Adopted a resolution allowing the submission of applications for Fiscal Year 2023 Operating and Capital Funds and committing the local share associated with the applications under the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.