Josephine Sculpture Park in partnership with the City of Frankfort is accepting requests for proposals for an original outdoor site specific public artwork inspired by nature native to Kentucky.

The work of art will be permanently installed on the Second Street corridor located between historic downtown Frankfort and the Capitol.

The application deadline is May 30.

For more information and to apply, visit https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=10365

