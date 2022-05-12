In partnership with the City of Frankfort, Josephine Sculpture Park (JSP) is seeking to commission an original outdoor site specific public artwork that is inspired by nature. The work of art will be permanently installed in the Second Street corridor, located between historic downtown Frankfort and the Capitol.

Artists submitting proposals for consideration are strongly encouraged to propose sculptures inspired by nature. This includes artwork relating to sustainability, recycling or environmental preservation, as well as plants and animals native to Kentucky, the Kentucky River and river palisades.

Artwork created using sustainable and recycled materials are encouraged if they meet durability conditions.The purchase price for the sculpture is $15,000.

All submissions must be made by May 30 deadline via the CaFÉ website. Full details, including artist benefits, and how to apply can be found at https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=10365.

