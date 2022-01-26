In a 3-1 vote, the Frankfort City Commission agreed to a settlement with former City Manager Keith Parker following an executive session at Monday’s meeting.
Per the settlement agreement, which has yet to be formally signed by Parker, the city will pay a one-time payment of $40,000.
Parker was fired “without cause” on Aug. 10, 2020, in a controversial 3-2 vote by the city commission. Former Mayor Bill May and prior commissioners John Sower and Eric Whisman voted in favor of his firing. Former Commissioner Scott Tippett and current Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge opposed the firing.
At the time of his dismissal, Parker was given a severance package, which included a total payment of $70,000 with benefits over a six-month period.
Shortly after he was terminated, May told The State Journal that though the former city manager was fired “without cause” it doesn’t necessarily mean there was no reason for it.
“Within high-level administrations, it can often mean there was simply a disagreement as to administrative or management philosophies that makes the working relationship unsustainable,” City Solicitor Laura Ross wrote in a statement five days after Parker was let go. “This understandably can cause confusion within the community, but it is important to emphasize this common termination process is legal, and intended to benefit all parties.”
The three city commission members who voted in favor of Parker’s firing told the newspaper they were unable to elaborate on specifics due to legal reasons.
“I wish that I could divulge the facts of the case as I know it would change the perspective of many,” Whisman said. “However, Kentucky law requires that personnel decisions are confidential for the benefit of the employee and the employer, and therefore it is clear that I and the commission cannot discuss these matters publicly at this time.”
Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management Director Tom Russell served as interim city manager prior to the hiring of current City Manager Laura Hagg.
According to the settlement agreement, Parker must “release, acquit, discharge and forever hold harmless” the city, city commission and individual members of the commission from “any and all past, present and future” actions, claims, lawsuits, damages, costs, expenses and demands in regards to the termination of his employment.
The agreement also disallows city commissioners from commenting on Parker’s termination and/or his work while employed as city manager and “all consequential damages on account thereof.”
At Monday’s meeting, Commissioner Leesa Unger made a motion to approve the settlement agreement with Keith Parker and authorize staff to take necessary steps to complete the terms of the settlement and authorize the mayor to sign all related documents. It was seconded by fellow Commissioner Kelly May, the son of the former mayor.
City leaders did not discuss the motion. However, Waldridge, who was vocal in opposition of Parker's firing in 2020, recused herself from voting on the matter because she was a member of the prior commission.
“I served while Mr. Parker was present and I think it would just be best for me not to vote on this due to integrity or anything else that could follow after this vote,” she explained.
Mayor Layne Wilkerson, Unger and May voted in favor of settlement agreement.
Commissioner Kyle Thompson was the lone "no" vote and explained his reasoning.
“I vigorously oppose this settlement negotiation and request. I thought that the demand was absurd considering the fact that there was a signed agreement between the parties essentially releasing any liability,” he stated.
“I do not think that Mr. Parker is owed any more money and I made my feelings known back in May when we first discussed this and some seven months later it comes to fruition. I am very sorry the board has made this decision,” Thompson concluded.
In exchange for the settlement amount, Parker must agree not to make any admission or statement of liability or wrongdoing.
The agreement states that Parker’s claim against the city, city commission and its members is “only entered into in order to attempt to compromise the protracted cost and potential delay of litigation.
He also is responsible for tax obligations arising from the settlement amount and may not discuss the terms of the settlement with anyone other than his attorney.
“Any action to enforce or otherwise affect this agreement shall be brought in a federal or state court of appropriate jurisdiction in or for Franklin County,” the agreement says.
“It is understood by the undersigned that the parties hereby released admit no liability of any sort by reason of payment of said claim and that said payment, settlement and compromise shall terminate further controversy respecting all claims for damages heretofore asserted by Keith Parker or which he or his personal representative might hereafter assert,” the settlement adds.
Parker and his family have since moved to Florida.
