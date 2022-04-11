Twenty-five days after the Frankfort City Commission removed Kyle Thompson from its ranks on charges of misconduct, it named Anna Marie Rosen to fill his vacated seat.

Following a lengthy 70-minute executive session at the end of Monday’s work session, city leaders unanimously selected Rosen, who was the fifth highest vote-getter in the 2020 election, to serve the remainder of Thompson’s term expiring on Dec. 31.

Anna Marie Rosen headshot 2.jpg

Anna Marie Rosen 

Two years ago, Rosen requested a recanvass after eight votes separated her and Commissioner Leesa Unger for the fourth and final seat on the board. Official results from both the initial count and the recanvass found that Unger squeaked through 4,252 votes to Rosen’s 4,244 votes — a difference of 0.03 percentage points.

The State Journal has reached out to Rosen for a comment but has yet to hear back.

Other than appointing Rosen, city leaders did not discuss the action in open session.

There are six candidates vying for office in this year’s election — Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge, current commissioners Unger and Kelly May, Thompson, Dawn Hale and J.C. Karsner. Due to the low number of candidates, a primary election is not necessary and all the candidates will be on the November general election ballot.

After losing by a slim margin two years ago, Rosen opted not to run in 2022.

Thompson was removed from the commission in a unanimous 4-0 vote on March 17 after a public hearing was held on charges of misconduct at Thorn Hill Education Center.

The decision was effective immediately following the trial-type hearing after which the remaining city commission members — Mayor Layne Wilkerson, Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge, Kelly May and Leesa Unger — met in closed session to deliberate for roughly 35 minutes.

The four-person commission confirmed two written charges against Thompson:

• Sending a text message during a private interview with a candidate pertaining to that candidate to a private citizen who is not a member of the city commission.

• The content of the text message containing derogatory remarks about the candidate.

On Dec. 16 while city leaders were actively engaged in an interview with Frankfort Police Assistant Chief Lynn Aubrey, Thompson sent a derogatory text message about the female police chief candidate to his then-business partner Ashley Sutphin at Capital Court Authority LLC.

Sutphin testified at the hearing that she then forwarded the text to Pennie Kendall, a co-worker who previously worked with both Sutphin and Thompson.

The message was observed on Kendall’s phone by Frankfort resident Ruthie Hall, who reported the text to city officials and submitted a sworn affidavit about the message’s contents four days later.

In addition to Sutphin’s testimony and an open records request submitted by The State Journal, the text message accused Aubrey of engaging in sexual activities with officers she would supervise had she been named the city’s top cop.

Because of the graphic nature of the message, the newspaper will continue its policy to not print the text verbatim.

When asked about his removal from the city commission after the public hearing, Thompson directed questions to his attorney, Thomas Clay of Clay Daniel Law Firm.

“We are disappointed with the way the hearing was conducted and believe there were procedural due-process violations,” Clay told The State Journal. “We plan to appeal this decision.”

Thompson filed a 19-page civil lawsuit against the city in late February — the day before his public hearing was scheduled. In that case, Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate has recused himself at the request of counsel for the city. Another judge has been appointed but hasn’t ruled or scheduled any proceedings on the matter.

The city recently filed a response to Thompson’s suit. That story will appear in the weekend edition of the newspaper.

At the start of the former commissioner’s public hearing his attorney requested the hearing promptly be adjourned and continued to a date after the special judge appointed to preside over the matter has an opportunity to rule on Thompson’s request for injunctive relief.

Clay, Thompson’s lawyer, advised his client not to respond to just about every question posed by attorney Carol Petitt, of Vaughn Petitt Legal Group, who presented the case in support of the charges.

Nearly each time Petit questioned Thompson, he replied, “Based upon the advice of my counsel I will not answer the question.”

Approximately 3½ hours after the public hearing started elected city leaders returned a verdict for Thompson’s removal from the commission. May made the motion. Waldridge seconded it and there was no discussion prior to the 4-0 vote.

