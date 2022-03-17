031722 Kyle Thompson

Former City Commissioner Kyle Thompson reacts to the city commission's decision to remove him from office effective immediately during a public hearing at Thorn Hill Education Center Thursday. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Kyle Thompson was removed from office effective immediately by the City Commission in an unanimous 4-0 vote following a public hearing on charges of misconduct Thursday.

This developing story will be updated.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription