The potential redevelopment of the old railroad bridge on Broadway spanning the Kentucky River was a focus of discussion at Monday night’s Board of Commissioners meeting at City Hall.  

Frankfort City Strategic Initiatives Consultant Penny Peavler presented a resolution to the Board requesting up to $2 million from the city to implement a three-phase reconstruction plan for the bridge span, including a 16-foot-wide pedestrian and bicycle path connecting downtown with Taylor Avenue allowing for easier access to Benson, Bellepoint and Buttimer Hill. 

