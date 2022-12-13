The potential redevelopment of the old railroad bridge on Broadway spanning the Kentucky River was a focus of discussion at Monday night’s Board of Commissioners meeting at City Hall.
Frankfort City Strategic Initiatives Consultant Penny Peavler presented a resolution to the Board requestingup to$2 million from the city to implement athree-phasereconstruction plan for the bridge span, includinga16-foot-widepedestrian and bicycle path connecting downtown withTaylor Avenueallowing foreasier access to Benson,BellepointandButtimer Hill.
House Bill 242, which was passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Andy Beshear in April allocated $3.5 million in state funds dedicated to rehabbing and rebuilding the bridge structure.
“Afterthe BoC had this as a discussion item in March and April of 2021,we began to work with the state and others to explore creating a new crossing at Broadway Bridge with new piers, and to discuss potentially a hybrid solutionwhich would incorporate the existing one-truss span of the existing structure,” Peavler explained.
According to her presentation, the first phase would be“to join with the state in the full realization of the repurposing of the Broadway Bridge with a new crossing on new piers, and the conservation of the existing one-truss span.”
Phases 2 and 3 would see $200,000 allocated towards repairs for the Benson Creek Bridge,currently a key part of the city park department’s downtown trail system, and the remaining funds utilized forrepairsand improvements to River View Park, includingthe trailsand shoring up of the riverbanks.
Diane Strong, a partner in Broken Fork Redevelopment, spoke to the board earlier in the meeting about the importance of this project going forward.
“We are at a turning point. The decision we make regarding Broadway Bridge will ultimately shape the future of Frankfort. Connectivity is golden, and this bridge is a key component in the connectivity of Frankfort,” she explained.
“The most successful communities in this country are walkable andbikeable andconnected without the obligation of a car. If you commit to the funding of Broadway Bridge, I can assure you investors will come.”
BensonValleyMarina Co-owner John McGaughey also spokebrieflyin favor of the bridge redevelopment, telling the board,“Redevelopmentof this bridge would be tremendously helpful to me.” He also detailed the risk to boaters who pass under the bridge without further repairintervention.
“I don’t see the use in repairing something to the point of it just no longer being a safety hazard when it would be of such substantial use for the whole community. You should go all the way, not just halfway,” he noted.
The other major point of discussion at Monday’s work session was the potential public art installations at the new downtown transit center on Parcel B.
Melanie VanHouten, founder and executive director of Josephine Sculpture Park presented two different options for the structure. The first, which would cost approximately$200,000 to $350,000 would see a large-scale mosaic on the outside of the Clinton Street façade, facing the Old Capitol. The glass-enclosedstairwell would feature etched glass.
The second option would see no externalartwork butwould instead feature a mosaic or mural on the interior wall of the stairwell. This option would also cost approximately $100,000 less thanthe otheroption andwould permit for more historically appropriate enhancements to the exterior of the structure.
“Iam putting this before you as more of an aesthetic sensibility,andthinking about ourexistingpublic art program. We have murals downtown, we have sculptures downtown, but we want to approach this in a way that will complement these things instead of just creating more of the same," VanHouten told the board.
City Historic Preservation Officer Vicki Birenberg then spoke to the commission, reminding them of the guidelines that the city will need to follow in orderto avoid creating “adverse effects” according to federal historic preservation guidelines followed by the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO).
As the portion of downtown that will overlook the new transit center is a National Historic Landmark, the design of this structure will have to avoid creating any negative impacts to the historiczone.
According to Birenberg, "SHPO is primarily concerned with exterior installations and lighting” and ultimately has the final say on whatwould or would not be deemed as having “adverse effect” on the historic district from federal guidelines set by theAdvisory Council on Historic Preservation.
Voting on these, as well as other resolutions and requestssetfrom previous meetings, will be held at 5 p.m. Monday at City Hall in the finalBoard of Commissioners meeting of the year.
PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE open the Broadway Bridge to walking/bicycling traffic! It's walkable now, in my opinion.
AND PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE lean on the R J Corman railroad company to paint their railroad bridge! It is gawd-awful sight in our lovely downtown, butting up against the beautiful mural on the Broadway end approach and running adjacent to what should soon be our new and improved walkable Broadway Bridge.
What a great attraction to have walkable Broadway bridge and painted railroad bridge. Gene Burch, get your camera ready!
