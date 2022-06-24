Leaders discussed potentially extending Juniper Hill Family Aquatic Center hours past Labor Day, ownership of Capitol View Park and the possibility of starting a new park along the Kentucky River during the June 13 city commission meeting.
Due to the lack of an indoor swimming facility, Commissioner Anna Marie Rosen had requested that Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Director Shawn Pickens look into expanding the season at the aquatic center by at least two weeks for those wanting to swim laps.
“We’re figuring out the cost,” Pickens told the commission. “It’s probably roughly $10,000-ish in chemicals depending on how late we stay open and then staffing hours beyond that.”
He said his department would give it a hard look and try to put a plan together in the meantime.
“We won’t need a ton of lifeguards but we’ll need at least a couple to be on staff in order to cover that,” Pickens explained.
“We’re not talking about open swim, we’re talking about laps, maybe water aerobics, the programming.”
Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge threw her support behind the idea and Pickens told the board that he would find out how long the season could be extended and report back with the cost.
City Manager Laura Hagg said the topic will be brought up again at the July work session when all the specific details are ironed out and city leaders can weigh in at the July voting meeting.
New park?
During the city commission’s May voting meeting Rosen inquired about the possibility of adding a new park near the current location of the Franklin County Humane Society on the Kentucky River.
Pickens said the idea was discussed and voted on at a parks board meeting and was unanimously rejected.
“With the bazillion other projects that parks has going on and a lot of other efforts that are currently going on and that it wasn’t in the parks master plan, they just wanted us to stay focused on what we have,” Pickens remarked.
Another safety concern was that the proposed location was close to the dam on the Kentucky River and the parks board expressed worries about people potentially trying to swim.
“On the swimming issue and being close to the dam, when you look at the dock that is at River View Park and it says no swimming from the dock, but still boats could be at that dock and go over the dam if they’re not paying attention — which to me is a worse case than below the dam,” Rosen countered.
Pickens also raised the issue of flooding and high water events when the water is rushing down the river. He also stressed that where the River View Park dock is makes Frankfort/Franklin County Emergency Management Director Tommy Russell “super nervous,” as would anything close to the dam.
“If you could continue to look into it and consider it that would be great,” Rosen added.
Hagg suggested adding the item to a wish list due to the large number of projects the parks department is currently invested in.
“I know the community is really interested in having more access to the river. I think we have some additional ideas on that. I don’t know if that’s the opportune location,” Hagg stated.
Pickens did say that “beach access” at Capitol View Park is on the parks master plan and Hagg agreed that would be a better place for it.
Capitol View Park ownership
City Solicitor Laura Ross addressed questions from commissioners and members of the community regarding the Capitol View Park lease with the state.
The City of Frankfort has leased the park from the state since 1983 and it was renewed in 2003. The 20-year lease will expire or need to be renewed in December 2023, which gives the city approximately 18 months until action needs to be taken.
Ross pointed out that every lease document has always included the language “the commonwealth has no present or foreseeable need of the subject area and deems that the proposed usage would better serve the citizens of this area.”
“We have never had any indication from the finance cabinet or from the state that they have any intention of changing that priority, that use,” Ross commented.
She also dispelled the rumor that the property was owned by the Kentucky State Police, saying that the property that was transferred to KSP from the state in 2012 is located across the East-West Connector on Coffeetree Road.
Ross noted that the finance cabinet has the ultimate authority over the city’s lease at Capitol View Park.
Rosen asked if the state would ever just transfer the park to the city.
“I don’t know,” Ross answered. “That idea has been floated around. To my knowledge, there has never been a direct ask to the state for Capitol View. That is something that if you all are interested in we can absolutely discuss.”
Mayor Layne Wilkerson inquired as to whether that was something the city commission should be talking about now or if city staff needed direction on that.
Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge expressed her desire to wait a bit longer before having any discussion about the acquisition of Capitol View Park and fellow Commissioner Leesa Unger said she would like to look at the properties as well.
“We haven’t gone to the state yet, but that is something we will need to know from you all about how you want to proceed,” Ross added.
It was ultimately decided that staff will not approach the state just yet.
