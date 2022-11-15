The Frankfort Board of Commissioners, in its first post-election work session, spent three hours sorting through new information regarding updated parking ordinances, the city master plan project, and several updates on potential increases in taxes and fees for residents.
Staffing issues with the Frankfort Fire Department were also discussed.
City Finance Director Alicia Boyd and City Manager Laura Hagg presented the board with preliminary options that could potentially minimize the anticipated $3.8 million budget shortfall for Fiscal Year 2024.
One avenue the city is considering is to increase the insurance premium tax from the current rate of 6% to 8% or 10%; for clarity, property assessed on $165,000 would see the city tax premium increase from $90 to $150 per year if a 10% premium were to be levied.
“This figure would put us on the same level as other communities in the state,” Boyd said. Figures presented included comparable premiums in Georgetown, Owensboro, Henderson and Covington.
Other options presented to potentially close the budget gap included cutting travel and training subsidies in some departments, billing E911 fees based on water meters instead of on land lines, implementing a sanitation fee for garbage and recycling collection, or even contracting with a private sanitation company to provide services which residents would then be billed for.
“Obviously these are all suggestions, and a stepping off point for further discussions. But we have to address the future shortfalls now in hopes of lessening the impact to our residents and avoiding the reduction of services and assistance to our partner agencies,” Hagg clarified. “In the end, all decisions have to be made by the commissioners.”
According to Planning & Development Director Eric Cockley, new parking ordinances and guidelines should be implemented and published by early 2023. This will include information about updates to the newly acquired municipal parking garage (formerly Sullivan Square garage), as well as information regarding the third-party company that will be supervising both the structure and parking enforcement.
“We will be focused on what we are calling ‘educational ticketing,'" Cockley said. “What tickets will include at the start will be information regarding the updated parking ordinances, as well as information on unmetered parking and fines.”
The city is hoping this will help to ease the congestion of residents and visitors parking in 30-minute and two-hour spots in the downtown area, and they also plan to implement residential parking programs throughout downtown to encourage residents to utilize garages and unmetered spaces to also ease parking congestion in the central business district.
Cockley also detailed updates to Phase 2 of the city’s strategic plan. In meetings last week, more information was gathered from residents, but the city and the consulting firm hired to spearhead the plan are looking to reach out to more of the community.
“We are looking to continue to reach out to underrepresented populations, particularly in the African American and Hispanic communities,” Cockley said. “We’ve been trying to reach out through some of the local churches, but we haven’t been very successful thus far.”
A new survey is available at the comprehensive plan website, www.distilledtogether.com, and residents of Frankfort and Franklin County are encouraged to take part to provide the project organizers with further information on what priorities they feel are most important for the plan.
Public Works Director Katie Beard also presented the board with an update to the city’s stormwater utility project, with specific highlights on stormwater drainage issues in the Holmes Street corridor, Indian Hills, Bellepoint, Crestwood and Westwood neighborhoods.
Many areas of the city have drainage of stormwater through sinkholes and storm drains, however large rainfalls have been causing an increasing problem, particularly due to runoff from large areas of impermeable ground (sites with large swaths of concrete).
Beard presented a map of the city, and it was shown that over 37% of the area is “tax exempt.” Beard explained that if a new stormwater utility fee were to be levied, these “tax exempt” areas would not be excluded from paying for services. Further investigation into this project is ongoing and will not be up for final presentation to the board until May.
Frankfort Fire Chief Wayne Briscoe congratulated the 16 graduates of the 15-week training program on their hard work and dedication. He also expressed that the need for emergency personnel, especially firefighters and EMTs, is only growing and that demand for services is increasing exponentially as well.
“These graduates will be able to join the staff full-time by the first of the year,” Briscoe explained. “But if current rates of turnovers and retirements continue, we will need even more staff soon.
“I am continuing to review all of our staffing models, but we are still about a year behind our goals for staffing a fifth 24-hour ambulance.”
EMS services have seen emergency calls increase not only due to an aging population but also in the number of non-emergency runs the staff conducts, particularly from hospitals to nursing homes, assisted living facilities, other hospitals in the state, and even the region.
“I have crews regularly going to Lexington, Louisville, even as far as Indianapolis,” Briscoe continued. “As this kind of service increases, it means we have fewer crews to staff emergency runs in our community.”
City Solicitor Laura Ross presented information on updates to the language in the ordinances governing transient room taxes in Frankfort. Recent legislation from the General Assembly now allows for municipalities to collect transient room taxes on short-term rentals, including Air BnBs and VRBOs, not just hotel rooms. These changes to the ordinance language and taxation will be implemented on Jan. 1 if approved by the board at Monday’s voting session.
Per KRS statues, “short-term rentals” qualify as any property continually inhabited by one party for 30 days or fewer. Fees would be paid by tenants in these properties but would be paid to the city by the owner.
Thank you for mentioning the ceremonial presentations to those of us who completed the 21st Citizen's Police Academy at the beginning of the meeting.
