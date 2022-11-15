City Hall at night

Frankfort City Hall

The Frankfort Board of Commissioners, in its first post-election work session, spent three hours sorting through new information regarding updated parking ordinances, the city master plan project, and several updates on potential increases in taxes and fees for residents. 

Staffing issues with the Frankfort Fire Department were also discussed. 

