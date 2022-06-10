Frankfort Finance Director Alicia Boyd declared the numbers the city is working with for its fiscal year 2023 as the “salary increase and inflation increase budget” during a preview presentation for city leaders Thursday afternoon.
Cost of living adjustment (COLA) increases for city employees and additional dollars the city will shell out for essentials, such as motor fuel and medical supplies, will have an effect during the coming fiscal year.
It’s important to add that the meeting focused on preliminary figures from staff. No action has yet to be taken and nothing has been voted on.
City Manager Laura Hagg pointed out that the COVID pandemic continues to have an impact on the city in the form of loss revenue from state occupational taxes although it has lessened some.
“In fiscal year 2021 we lost $2.9 million from state occupational tax revenue. In fiscal year 2022 we lost about $2.3 million and in fiscal year 2023 we are projecting about a $1.25 million revenue shortfall,” Hagg told the city commission.
In fiscal year 2022, the city received $3.5 million in federal ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds and it expects the same amount for fiscal year 2023. Hagg called those funds “absolutely critical” in being able to present a nearly balanced budget.
“Other things that have fueled — no pun intended — the budget gap have been the cost of gas and diesel and the rate of inflation and I think most importantly we have seen across the board public, private and nonprofit sector the need to increase salaries and make sure we have adequate salaries for everyone,” she explained.
The projected revenue for FY 2023 is $40,063,655 with expenses expected to be about $40,132,354 — which equals a roughly $68,000 shortfall and does not include $2.5 million in capital expenditures, $1 million of which is designated for the Franklin County Humane Society.
The fund balance — or rainy day fund — is estimated to be between $18 to $18.5 million.
Hagg told the city commission that the numbers for FY 2023 reflect no new staffing or new positions, but emphasized that the city will be implementing the 5% COLA increase for employees that was the result of a comprehensive compensation and benefit study to address pay inequity.
She also called the upcoming fiscal year, which starts July 1, a transition year and recognized that the budget is “pretty lean.”
“There’s not a lot of new stuff and we have exceptional plans that we are trying to implement that are really going to benefit the community,” the city manager added.
She recommended that in the interim a list of ideas for expenditures be kept for items city commissioners may want to fund in the coming year. Boyd will present a draft rainy day fund plan in July with the hope that it will be adopted in August.
“We will come back to you with estimated costs for those requests … then we can have a robust discussion in August and you all can then prioritize given the monetary amounts available after we do this fund balance policy and then you can make budget amendments to support those additional projects,” Hagg stated.
While both Boyd and Hagg feel confident that the preliminary budget numbers are fiscally sound, the city manager did warn about a potential shortfall of up to $4 million in FY 2024.
“We will be coming before you throughout this year to recommend a series of measures to close that budget shortfall, including looking at citywide efficiencies, probably changes in service delivery to realize cost deficiencies, looking at various fees and taxes,” Hagg said.
For example, the city may need to restore the solid waste management fee or add a new 911 fee for critical services in order to stay fiscally responsible.
General fund revenue and expenditures
Boyd pointed out that the city has budgeted for $6.5 million in state occupational tax revenue in the next fiscal year. Even though that number is approximately $1.25 million less than it received pre-pandemic, she said she feels good about it for a couple reasons.
“State employees are getting an 8% raise,” Boyd remarked. “And I have seen a steady increase from quarter to quarter on the money that the state has sent us.”
In FY 2022 the estimated amount of state occupational tax revenue is $5.43 million, which is also up from the previous year when it was $4.84 million.
The proposed revenue total from state occupational taxes, business occupational taxes, business net profit taxes, insurance license taxes, grants, aid and all other streams is $39.23 million for FY 2023 — compared to the $38.88 million projected in the current fiscal year. The grants and aid line item includes CARES and ARPA funds that the city has received.
The main driver for expenditures in FY 2023 is personnel costs — up from $24.3 million in FY 2022 to a proposed $27.05 million.
“I know the $64,000 question is how much of that ($27 million in personnel costs) is the pay inequity and 5% COLA,” Boyd stated. “I went back and did some number crunching, it’s a little over $1.7 million and that is salary increases for COLA and then the pay inequities to get folks up to minimum salary for their grade level.”
She also noted that staff did some calculating for employees who have been with the city for a while to “get them more to what they should be which we deem a minimum salary growth.” Also adding to that total is some shift differential for employees who work night shift and 5% COLAs for part-time employees other than those who work in the parks department.
“Parks people are not getting the shaft, I promise,” Boyd explained. “They are getting pay increases as well but because so many are seasonal and part-time we’re looking at that on an hourly basis.”
One of the brightest spots reflected in the preliminary numbers is that the Emergency Operations Center bond is paid off, which decreased debt service expenditures by nearly $1 million — from $1.38 million in FY 2022 to $455,710 in FY 2023.
However, capital transfers out increased from $766,731 in FY 2022 to $1.5 million in FY 2023.
“That is the money we are using from the general fund that will go over into a couple of different funds — our capital improvements fund, our stormwater fund and also the TIGER grant/RAISE grant fund,” Boyd said.
Public safety
Personnel costs, which include salaries, overtime, pension and social security, rose from $1.17 million to $1.31 million over the current fiscal year and emergency medical services costs increased by nearly $500,000.
“The uptick in emergency medical services in fire and police, those were three of our groups that we really needed to be more proactive with salaries increases because (Frankfort Fire Dept.) Chief (Wayne) Briscoe and (Frankfort Police Dept.) Chief (Dustin) Bowman have been unfortunately losing some employees that can go somewhere else and make more money. They were very aggressive with trying to do salary increases for those departments,” Boyd remarked.
Under operating costs some of the upticks were for emergency medical services. The finance director said that medical supply costs have been struck by inflation, which has caused the increase.
Another result of inflation was the additional cost of motor fuel for first responders.
Boyd noted that of the $1.7 million COLA increase the city is implementing per the compensation and benefit study, $1.3 million is allotted for public safety employees.
“So clearly the city is trying to take care of their citizens by taking care of the public safety employees,” she stated.
Public works
In public works, garage, sanitation and floodwall there really wasn’t a lot of change in their payroll costs other than the 5% COLAs along with any changes that needed to made for pay inequity.
The biggest thing with the operating costs side of public works is sanitation, which needed to purchase a big truck and also had a recycling grant which explains why operating costs for fiscal year 2022 ($1.24 million) is so much higher than the city has for fiscal year 2023 (868,090).
“If you look at all the departments for public works we added roughly $239,215 in personnel costs — that’s retirement and social security along with salaries,” Boyd explained.
Parks, recreation and historic sites
Because the parks and rec department has a higher majority of part-time and seasonal employees, instead of giving those workers a 5% COLA increase their hourly rates were increased and minimum wage was raised to $10 an hour.
“There’s not a lot of fluff in there obviously and (Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Director Shawn Pickens) has done a good job of keeping his costs down,” Boyd remarked.
Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge asked if the parks budget was a reflection of just maintaining what the department is currently doing and Pickens responded that he was aiming to keep it level.
“I would like to see moving forward not just that we have that meeting in August in regards to having money coming out of our rainy day fund, but I would also like to see another line item for parks where it’s continuously adding to where we can build up equity and money into an account where our parks are coming out of that as well, beyond your budget,” Waldridge replied.
Planning and Community Development
The main takeaway from the planning and community development budget is that the salary for the historic preservation officer was moved into this department from the city manager’s budget.
“So that is part of the increase from $450,930 to $568,210 and also all those folks got their COLAs as well,” Boyd said.
Operating costs also went up from $332,575 to $559,012, thanks in part to the parking garage management contract that is approximately $218,000.
City commission and administrative
In addition to city employees receiving a COLA hike, Boyd also built a 5% raise for city commissioners.
“It could have been as much as 7% but I knew that you guys wanted to get treated like all the other employees,” she stated. “Obviously if that is something you want to discuss I am happy to hear that but I have already put that in for now.”
The operating budget increased by nearly $927,000, but Boyd pointed out that the line item included the $1 million humane society donation.
Also noteworthy is the finance department’s operating cost, which rose by a little over $47,000 due to the purchase of a new property tax software program. It, however, is a one-time payment.
The contingency line item also increased from $384,500 in FY 2022 to $500,000 in FY 2023.
“That is the money that we pay out to employees upon separation of employment from the city for retirement and that’s also the money we have to pay to KPPA when someone retires as well,” she explained.
Subsidies
Twenty-three organizations requested subsidies from the city in FY 2023.
• Downtown Frankfort Inc. requested $65,500 and $25,000 was recommended.
• Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist Convention Committee requested $20,000 and was $18,000 was recommended.
• Council on Aging requested $80,000 and $53,000 was recommended.
“Council on Aging, if you’ll recall, we gave them a $10,000 advance this year for a walk-in deep freezer so rather than $63,000 that they would normally have gotten in fiscal year 2023 they’ll get $53,000,” Boyd noted.
• Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) requested $12,000 and $10,800 was recommended.
• Resource Office of Social Ministries requested $30,000 and $27,000 was recommended.
• Nursing Home Ombudsman requested $4,000 and $3,600 was recommended.
• Greenhouse 17 requested $2,900 and $2,600 was recommended.
• Sunshine Center requested $20,000 and $14,300 was recommended.
• South Frankfort Park requested $12,000 and $6,800 was recommended.
• Frankfort Arts Foundation requested $9,000 and $9,000 was recommended.
• Simon House requested $50,000 and $15,000 was recommended.
• Thorn Hill Education Center requested $32,600 and $29,400 was recommended.
• Kings Center requested $10,000 and $9,000 was recommended.
• Franklin County Women and Family Center requested $50,000 and $15,000 was recommended.
• Save the Grand requested $10,000 and $9,000 was recommended.
• Mission Frankfort Clinic requested $17,500 and $10,000 was recommended.
• Josephine Sculpture Park requested $10,000 and $5,000 was recommended.
• Yes Arts requested $10,000 and $9,000 was recommended. This is the first time the city has been asked to help fund this organization.
• Kentucky Capital Development Corporation requested $130,000 and $85,000 was recommended.
Commissioner Leesa Unger asked whether the organizations receiving subsidies were granted the funding in a lump sum or on a quarterly basis.
Hagg responded that KCDC and the senior center’s funds were dispersed quarterly because they are larger amounts and all others are one-time payments.
“We have requested (KCDC President and CEO) Terri Bradshaw to come back and present to you in July and have asked her to present every quarter,” Hagg added. “So that will be an opportunity for you to ask questions, just like with all other organizations that receive funds, and understand what they are doing with the money, what they are accomplishing. At that time you can choose to vote to continue supporting them.”
ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men’s Shelter did not submit a funding request application because the city advanced almost all of the organization’s fiscal year 2023 money to it in fiscal year 2022.
Waldridge requested that a budget line item be added for Town Gown, a college-city relationship with Kentucky State University. She previously threw out a $25,000 figure and $5,000 was budgeted for it, but she said that wasn’t enough money.
“I think our relationship with Kentucky State is more important than $5,000 and I think there is a lot more we can do than just $5,000,” she stated. “The reason why I ask for that to be in a budget is because, for me, that looks like us, as a commission, are dedicated to this relationship and as a budget item it is important and it’s a priority.”
Waldridge pointed out that with the college “starting over and moving in the right direction,” now is the proper time to foster that relationship.
“For me, I think that area needs to be in the budget and not something that’s brought over from the rainy day fund because if we do it from the rainy day fund that’s something that is going to need to be approved every year and if the commission changes and those individuals are not supportive of that it could not be funded. But if we continue to put it in our budget you would hope that it would stay in the budget feasibly,” she added, saying that Clemson gives its university $1 million.
“I’m not saying we need to be at $1 million right now … but I think we need to put some money in that relationship and make that a priority for our community.”
